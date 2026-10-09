Magic: The Gathering Clarifies If God Packs Are Also Coming to Magic Arena

Magic: The Gathering recently announced a huge change coming to Play and Collector’s booster packs in 2027, but the original announcement left some fans of the digital version of the game curious how they would be impacted.

Yes, God Packs ARe Coming to MAgic Arena

Screenshot: Wizards of the Coast

Earlier this week, Wizards of the Coast confirmed that God Packs are going to be added to the Magic: The Gathering booster printings starting in 2027 with the release of Nauctis: The Sunken Realm.

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God Packs are an extra rare booster that will be stacked with rares and mythic rares in every nonbasic card slot. According to the announcement, Starting with Nauctis: The Sunken Realm and continuing with each Magic Multiverse set going forward (with Universes Beyond sets expected in 2028), 1 in every 1,000 Booster Packs will contain 14 rare or mythic rare cards.

Additionally, 1 in every 300 Collector Boosters will be a special Collector Booster God Pack.

That is all very exciting for players who crack open physical booster packs a lot, but Magic Arena players have been curious if they’ll be able to open the super rare packs. According to a new update from the Magic Arena team, God Packs will be coming to the digital platform.

MTG Arena will be updating its packs alongside tabletop Magic, with Store packs on MTG Arena getting a take on God Packs. God Packs will not be part of Limited formats, like Draft and Sealed, on MTG Arena. More details to come as we get closer to the release of Nauctis: The Sunken Realm.

It is a bit disappointing that packs opened in Limited formats cannot be God Packs, since that is the most common booster opening experience for many players. God Packs would be unfair and ruin the balance of a Draft or Sealed tournament, which is likely part of the reason they can’t be opened there.

If a God Pack is opened at an in-person Limited events, the official recommendation is for the player to pocket the full pack and for the tournament organizer to provide a replacement pack at no additional cost to the player.

Magic: The Gathering fans are still months away from the first God Packs arriving with the Nauctis: The Sunken Realm launch, so we may learn more in the coming months before the hunt begins.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Magic: The Gathering news and updates.

Magic: The Gathering is available now at local game shops and digitally through Magic Arena.