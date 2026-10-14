Magic: The Gathering – Cleric Life Gain Full Decklist Revealed

Magic: The Gathering players can pick up this preconstructed deck to overpower enemies with Liliana the Faultless and the rest of her life gaining allies.

Every Card In the Cleric Life Gain Preconstructed Deck

Screenshot: Wizards of the Coast

Standard is one of Magic: The Gathering’s most popular format, but building a competitive deck quickly can be challenging for players who don’t have tons of money to rip open physical or digital packs.

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Magic Arena is trying to entice more players into the online platform’s Standard events by offering some pretty powerful preconstructed decks in the shop this month. The Champion Deck: Standard series includes five powerful decks that players can pick up and take straight into a Standard match.

Players who like gaining life and casting a lot of creatures may want to check out the Cleric Life Gain decklist. Magic Arena players will be able to purchase the Cleric Life Gain deck from the Magic Arena shop for 13,820 Gems when it becomes available on October 16.

Here is the full breakdown of every card included in the Cleric Life Gain deck:

Creature

4 Amalia Benavides Aguirre

4 Essence Channeler

4 Starscape Cleric

4 Hinterland Sanctifier

4 Haliya, Guided by Light

4 Virulent Emissary

3 Liliana the Faultless

3 Moseo, Vein’s New Dean

Enchantment

4 Case of the Uneaten Feast

4 Lunar Convocation

Land

4 Godless Shrine

4 Temple Garden

4 Starting Town

3 Plains

2 Plains

2 Overgrown Tomb

1 Swamp

Planeswalker

2 Professor Dellian Fel

Players who want to pick up this deck will need to act quickly when it arrives on October 16. The Cleric Life Gain deck and the other Champion Decks: Standard product line will only be available until November 9.

If Cleric Life Gain doesn’t seem like the best archetype for a particular player, they can also consider checking out one of the other preconstructed Standard decks that are a part of this series:

Planeswalker Control

Lizard Aggro

Kona Combo

Eerie Aggro

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Magic: The Gathering news and updates.

Magic: The Gathering is available now at local game shops and digitally through Magic: Arena.