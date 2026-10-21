Magic: The Gathering Confirms All Star Trek Set Products and Prices

Magic: The Gathering has officially unveiled its upcoming Star Trek set and fans of the series and the CCG can now check out the full list of all the products that will be available in November when it launches.

Every Magic: The Gathering Star Trek Product Confirmed So Far

Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek is set to release on November 13 and shoppers have a lot of different options for which products to purchase. There are four new Commander decks for fans of the 100-card format to check out, in addition to Play Boosters, Draft Night boxes, and lots more.

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Here is a full breakdown of each of the products that have been confirmed so far:

Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek Play Boosters Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek Play Boosters have an MSRP of $6.99. Each Play Booster contains 14 Magic: The Gathering cards, including at least 1 rare or mythic rare card and a traditional foil card.

Bring the Beam Me Up Bundle to the Bridge Each Beam Me Up Bundle includes Play Boosters, a Collector Booster, and 2 of 8 traditional foil Beam Me Up Bundle promo cards.

Commander Decks Each Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek Commander deck has an MSRP of $74.99. Each Commander deck includes a 100-card ready-to-play Commander deck and 10 non-foil double-sided tokens. Each 100-card Commander deck is fully decked out in Star Trek artwork, including a traditional foil borderless face commander, 32 new-to-Magic cards, and a collection of exciting reprints. Federation Fleet Landing Party Klingon Fury We are the Borg

Limited Edition Commander Decks Each Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek Collector’s Edition Commander deck has an MSRP of $159.99 USD. Each deck includes a 100-card Commander deck with 1 surge foil borderless face commander, 99 surge foil cards, and 10 double-sided tokens with surge foil tokens on one side.

Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek Draft Night Each Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek Draft Night has an MSRP of $119.99 USD. Each Draft Night includes 12 Play Boosters, 1 Collector Booster, 90 basic lands, and 10 non-foil double-sided tokens. Each Draft Night includes 12 Play Boosters, a Collector Booster, and a collection of tokens and basic lands.

Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek Collector Boosters Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek Collector Boosters have an MSRP of $37.99. Each Collector Booster contains 15 Magic: The Gathering cards, including multiple rare and mythic rare cards.



Be sure to check back soon for lots more Magic: The Gathering news and updates as the Star Trek set release date approaches.

Magic: The Gathering is available now at local game shops and digitally through Magic Arena. The Magic: The Gathering – Star Trek set releases November 13, 2026.