Magic: The Gathering Confirms Four New Commander Decks Coming in 2027

Magic: The Gathering confirmed the April 2027 Universes Beyond set at New York Comic-Con and the announcement also included the reveal of four new Marvel-themed preconstructed Commander decks.

Magic: The Gathering’s Marvel Darkhold Destiny Will Include Four New Commander Decks

A new Magic: The Gathering set announcement is always an exciting time for fans of the collectible card game, but for Commander players, it often also means the reveal of a new round of preconstructed 100-card decks for the popular multiplayer format.

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The announcement of Magic: The Gathering | Marvel: Darkhold Destiny is no exception. The full product line was revealed after the NYCC announcement and it looks like it will include four new Commander decks for collectors to check out.

The full decklists won’t be revealed until much closer to launch, but here is what we know about each deck so far:

Lords of Hel – Black, Red. Generate Tokens, Sacrifice.

– Black, Red. Generate Tokens, Sacrifice. Midnight Suns – White, Black. Gain Life, Vampires.

– White, Black. Gain Life, Vampires. Gods of Asgard – Red, Gree, White. Power Matters, Godlike Gear.

– Red, Gree, White. Power Matters, Godlike Gear. Strange Academy – White, Blue, Black. Spellcasters, Blink.

Each ready-to-play deck includes 30 Commander cards entirely new to Magic: The Gathering.

A Marvel Darkhold Destiny commander deck contains:

1x Deck of 100 black-bordered cards, of which 30 are never-before-released cards

10x Double-sided token cards per deck

1x Cardboard deck box for 100 cards in sleeves

1x Strategy insert

1x Reference Card

Some Commander players will want to collect them all and may be locking in their pre-orders now, but the average player will likely want to want until a some more cards are spoiled and revealed so they can get a better idea of which deck best fits their playstyle.

Preconstructed decks often aren’t as powerful as the highest tier Commander decks that can be found, but they do include powerful cards that many fans of the format like to collect and possibly use to enhance other decks in their arsenal.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Magic: The Gathering news and updates as the April release of Darkhold Destiny approaches.

Magic: The Gathering is available now at local game shops and digitally through Magic Arena.