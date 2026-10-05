Magic: The Gathering Confirms God Pack Plans Starting in 2027

Magic: The Gathering is making a handful of big changes to booster packs in 2027 that will remove some less popular slots and give collectors a new God Pack distribution to chase down.

Magic: The Gathering Is Adding God Packs and Removing Less Popular Less Slots

Screenshot: Wizards of the Coast

Magic: The Gathering just announced some major incoming changes to Play and Collectors Boosters that are going to be arriving in 2027.

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Starting with Nauctis: The Sunken Realm and continuing with each Magic Multiverse set going forward (with Universes Beyond sets expected in 2028), 1 in every 1,000 Booster Packs will contain 14 rare or mythic rare cards.

1 God Pack celebration card

10 Non-foil rare and/or mythic rare cards

2 Non-foil Booster Fun rare and/or mythic rare cards

2 Traditional foil Booster Fun rare and/or mythic rare cards

Additionally, God Packs in Collector Boosters ramp up the excitement even more, with a distribution of 1 in every 300 Collector Boosters.

1 God Pack celebration card

1 Foil land

3 Foil default frame rare and/or mythic rare cards

3 Non-foil Booster Fun rare and/or mythic rare cards

The addition of God Packs is very exciting for collectors, but those aren’t the only changes coming to Play and Collectors boosters next year.

Wizards of the Coast is removing foil common and uncommon cards from Booster Packs, and we’re no longer guaranteeing a foil card in every pack. Feedback from players has consistently been that these have lost the luster they might have once had. If you do open a foil card in a Booster Pack, it will be a rare or mythic rare card.

Similarly, Collector Boosters will be removing two commons and one uncommon from the foil slots, and those three cards will not be replaced. The common and uncommon cards were the least-exciting parts of these opening experiences and were often passed over. The team is still keeping some number of foil common and uncommon cards in Collector Boosters, as they won’t be available in Booster Packs.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Magic: The Gathering news and updates.

Magic: The Gathering is available now at local game shops and digitally through Magic Arena.