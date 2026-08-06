Magic: The Gathering Confirms Themes for 5 New Star Trek Decks

Magic: The Gathering – Star Trek doesn’t release until November 2026, but Wizards of the Coast is already prepared to reveal five new Welcome Decks that can be used to introduce new players to the collectible card game.

Magic: The Gathering – Star Trek Welcome Decks Confirmed

The Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek product line officially releases on November 13, 2026 and will include Play Boosters, Commander Decks, Draft Night boxes, and Bundles. In addition to all of those exciting paid products, players who visit local game shops may also be able to find a new lineup of themed Welcome Decks.

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For those who aren’t familiar with this recurring product, Welcome Decks offer simple, flavorful starts to your Magic journey. Players who use the decks will learn the fundamentals of Magic—attacking, blocking, casting spells—through the lens of Star Trek.

These decks will teach players more than just the rules of the game. They also showcase the “color pie” of Magic. Each of Magic’s five colors has a philosophy that’s associated with it. Captain Picard will be featured in the White deck, which is themed around community and cooperation, while Captain Kirk will make an appearance in the more aggressive Red deck.

“Playing with these Welcome Decks will teach you everything you need to know about Magic, and if you know Star Trek, you’ll get even more out of the experience! With tons of deep-cut references and recognizable moments, each card captures a sliver of the wide world of Star Trek.”

Each Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek Welcome Deck contains the following:

1 Monocolor deck (40 cards) There are five different 40-card monocolor decks Welcome Decks include cards from: Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek (TRK) Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek Commander (TRC) 1 Reference card 1 Deck box



Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek Welcome Decks will be available at participating Wizards Play Network (WPN) game stores in the future.

Magic fans who can’t wait until November and want to get started sooner can check out the current Marvel Super Heroes set or the upcoming The Hobbit Universes Beyond set that releases this week, beginning on August 7.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Magic: The Gathering news and updates as the coming sets arrive throughout the end of the summer and into the fall.

Magic: The Gathering is available now in local game shops and digitally through Magic Arena.