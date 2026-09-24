Magic: The Gathering Details Upcoming Reality Fracture Arena Events

Magic: The Gathering is preparing to launch its next major set in just a few days and players can now check out all of the Reality Fracture events and formats that will be available on Magic Arena.

Reality Fracture Arena Event Schedule

Screenshot: Magic The Gathering/Wizards of the Coast

Magic Arena players will have a lot of different options available when it comes to event and tournament formats over the next month or so. Reality Fracture officially launches on October 2, but some events will be kicking off even earlier to help celebrate the pre-release period.

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Like the last few sets, Magic Arena will have many different varieties of Limited on offer for the majority of Reality Fracture’s release. These evergreen events include Premier Draft, Traditional Draft, Pick-Two Draft, Contender Draft (starting October 13), Sealed, and Traditional Sealed.

Quick Draft

Most days for this release will feature Reality Fracture as the Quick Draft set. Additionally, we will offer the following Standard-legal sets: September 29–October 7: Wilds of Eldraine October 19–26: Aetherdrift



Arena Direct Events

There will be many opportunities to win physical Magic cards while exploring the Echoverse with Arena Direct events for Play Booster and Collector Booster boxes.

The Arena Direct for Reality Fracture Collector Booster boxes will start October 2, the first Friday of the set’s release on MTG Arena.

Additionally, Magic Arena is bringing back Edge of Eternities Play Booster boxes for a limited-time event at the beginning of November.

Arena Powered Cube

Returning for three full weeks, Arena Powered Cube will once again be upgraded with some new cards, and several visual updates that are likely to delight players who’ve been playing Magic for over a decade.

Cube Prize Packs will also be updated with several new-to-MTG Arena cards.

Reality Fracture Omniscience Draft

The limited-time, emblem-modified draft format is back for Reality Fracture. In this event, players draft a deck like normal but play matches with modified rules.

Players start with only three cards in their hand but don’t have to pay mana to cast spells. These modifications greatly change how to evaluate a draft pack and offer a refreshing alternative to the Limited format.

Historic Pauper Metagame Challenge

Magic Arena is bringing back a weeklong Historic Pauper event after the success of the first one.

Flashback Premier Drafts

To celebrate Halloween, Magic Arena is headed back to one of the most frightening planes in Magic’s history: Innistrad.

Both Crimson Vow and Midnight Hunt will be available on MTG Arena as Premier Flashback drafts for one week each, at the end of October.

Following the descent into Innistrad, Magic Arena will bring back Pioneer Masters, creating an excellent opportunity for players to draft and collect staples for Pioneer.

Premier Draft

September 29–November 9: Reality Fracture

October 13–November 3: Alchemy: Reality Fracture

Flashback Premier Draft

October 20–26: Innistrad: Crimson Vow

October 27–November 2: Innistrad: Midnight Hunt

November 3–10: Pioneer Masters

Pick-Two Draft

September 29–November 9: Reality Fracture

Traditional Draft

September 29–November 9: Reality Fracture

Quick Draft

September 29–October 7: Wilds of Eldraine

October 8–18: Reality Fracture

October 19–26: Aetherdrift

October 27–November 6: Reality Fracture

Sealed and Traditional Sealed

September 29–October 27: Reality Fracture Sealed

September 29–October 13: Reality Fracture Traditional Sealed

Arena Direct

October 2–11: Arena Direct for Reality Fracture Collector Booster boxes

October 23–November 1: Arena Direct for Reality Fracture Play Booster boxes

November 6–8: Arena Direct for Edge of Eternities Play Booster boxes

Cube

October 20–November 9: Arena Powered Cube

Contender Draft

October 13–November 9: Reality Fracture

Metagame Challenge

October 2–4: Pioneer Metagame Challenge

October 23–25: Competitive Brawl Metagame Challenge

November 6–8: Standard Metagame Challenge

That’s a lot of information to take it, but it should be everything players need to know to plan how they want to spend their valuable in-game resources and compete throughout October and early November.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Magic: The Gathering news and updates as the Reality Fracture release date arrives.

Magic: The Gathering is available at local game shops and digitally through Magic Arena.