Magic: The Gathering Drops Surprise New Commander Deck

Commander fans can check out a brand-new limited edition Magic: The Gathering deck today with a ton of powerful cards featuring unique alternate art variations.

MAgic: The Gathering Odds and Ends Commander Deck Drops Today

Magic: The Gathering collectors have some exciting new drops to check out today. Wizards of the Coast announced Secret Lair Commander Deck: Odds and Ends, a new ready-to-play Magic: The Gathering Commander deck featuring artwork by Spanish artist Ricardo Cavolo.

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Launching alongside the deck is The Oddlands, a new Chaos Vault release featuring Cavolo’s imaginative take on Magic’s five basic lands.

Players who want to secure the new Commander deck will need to act quickly. Secret Lair will be opening a 24-hour order window. Orders placed between Monday, September 28, 2026, 9 a.m. PT and Tuesday, September 29, 2026, 8:59 a.m. PT will be fulfilled. A limited quantity will be available to ship right away, while additional orders placed during the window are expected to ship in July 2027 in North America and August 2027 in Europe and the United Kingdom.

Odds and Ends Contents

Secret Lair Commander Deck: Odds and Ends is built around odd mana values, top-of-library manipulation, and a wonderfully strange mix of spells that reward players for setting up the perfect reveal. The 100-card deck includes 12 foil cards featuring new artwork by Cavolo, 76 non-foil reprints, 10 non-foil double-sided tokens, a deck box, a display commander, and 12 foil borderless basic lands.

Price: $149.99 USD

1x Ready-to-play 100-card Commander deck 12x Foil cards featuring new artwork from Ricardo Cavolo 4x Foil borderless basic Plains 4x Foil borderless basic Islands 4x Foil borderless basic Swamps 76x Non-Foil reprints

10x Non-Foil double-sided tokens

1x Yennett, Cryptic Sovereign display commander (not legal in sanctioned play)

1x Deck box

The Oddlands Contents

The Oddlands brings Cavolo’s vision for Magic’s basic lands to the Chaos Vault. Available in five versions, one for each basic land type, The Oddlands reimagines Plains, Islands, Swamps, Mountains, and Forests as eccentric expressions of raw, elemental magic. Each version contains 10 copies of its respective basic land. The Plains, Islands, and Swamps included in Secret Lair Commander Deck: Odds and Ends are the same lands featured in their respective The Oddlands releases.

Contents: 10x Basic lands

Price: Non-foil: $29.99 USD Foil: $39.99 USD



Secret Lair Commander Deck: Odds and Ends and The Oddlands go on sale today, September 28, at 9 a.m. PT, only at MagicSecretLair.com. Be sure to check back soon for lots more Magic: The Gathering news and updates.

Magic: The Gathering is available now at local game shops and digitally through Magic Arena. The Odds and Ends and The Oddlands products both are available today, Sept. 28 at 9 a.m. PT.