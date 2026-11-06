Magic: The Gathering – Every Card in the New Worlds Drop (And Where To Find Them)

Magic: The Gathering players who like to trick out their decks with unique land cards won’t want to miss the upcoming Secret Lair x Star Trek: New Worlds drop.

Every Card In Secret Lair x Star Trek: New Worlds

The release of Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek is right around the corner and the Secret Lair collection is preparing to celebrate with a massive Star Trek-themed superdrop of new products.

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In addition to cards inspired by the Klingon language and The Wrath of Khan, one of the products also takes inspiration from some of the marvelous worlds that the crew of the Enterprise has visited for some new basic lands.

The New Worlds product offers limited-edition versions of all five basic lands with unique card. Here is the full list of every card included in the Secret Lair x Star Trek: New Worlds product:

2x Plains

2x Island

2x Swamp

2x Mountain

2x Forest

Collectors who want to add these alternate art lands to their decks can buy the non-foil edition for $29.99 or the foil edition for $39.99.

In addition to the New Worlds lands, the Set Phasers to Superdrop also includes products themed around Beam Me Up, tlhIngan maH, KHAAAAAAAAN, and Lower Decks.

Shoppers who want to secure any of the Set Phasers to Superdrop products should keep in mind that Secret Lair products tend to sell out quickly. In order to ensure a successful launch purchase, Star Trek fans will want to follow these steps:

Create a Wizards Account: For a faster checkout save your shipping and payment info at myaccounts.wizards.com/registration.

Double-check your address: Make sure your shipping details are current so your order arrives at the right place.

Enter the pre-queue: The pre-queue opens at 8 a.m. PT, 1 hour before the sale goes live at 9 a.m. PT. To enter the pre-queue, add any product to your cart and proceed to checkout.

Queue placement: When the sale begins, customers already in the pre-queue are randomly assigned a spot in line. Anyone who proceeds to checkout after 9 a.m. PT enters the queue in the order they proceed to checkout.

Please note: Adding products to your cart does not reserve them. Products are only secured once checkout is completed.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Magic: The Gathering news and updates as the release of Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek approaches.

Magic: The Gathering is available now at local game shops and digitally through Magic Arena. The Set Phasers to Superdrop products release on November 9, 2026.