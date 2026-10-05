Magic: The Gathering – Every Jim Henson’s The Labyrinth Card And How To Get Them

Magic: The Gathering’s upcoming massive Secret Lair Corn Maze Superdrop includes some cards that fans of Jim Henson’s The Labyrinth are not going to want to miss.

All of the Jim Henson’s The Labyrinth Products

Magic: The Gathering collectors are about to raid a new Secret Lair Superdrop that is full of very popular and highly-demanded crossovers. In addition to KPop Demon Hunters and Marvel: Zombies, 1980s film fans can also pick up some gorgeous new cards inspired by Jim Henson’s The Labyrinth.

Videos by VICE

Secret Lair x Jim Henson’s Labyrinth: Fear Me, Love Me

Contents: 1x Muxus, Goblin Grandee as “Jareth, Goblin King” 1x Boggart Shenanigans as “Call Out the Goblins!” 1x Dance with Calamity as “Dance with Goblins” 1x Goblin Rabblemaster as “Goblin Cradle-Thieves” 1x Claim the Firstborn as “The Kidnapping of Toby” 1x Trinisphere as “I’ve Brought You a Gift”

Price: Non-foil $29.99 USD Foil: $39.99 USD



Secret Lair x Jim Henson’s Labyrinth: Should You Need Us

Contents: 1x Jodah, the Unifier as “Sarah, Champion to the Lost” 1x Lu Xun, Scholar General as “Sir Didymus, Rider of Ambrosius // Sir Didymus, Faithful Companion” (Reversible) 1x Kami of the Crescent Moon as “The Worm, Sagely Guide” 1x Kogla, the Titan Ape as “Ludo, Rock Caller” 1x Shigeki, Jukai Visionary as “The Wiseman, Eccentric Oracle” 1x Wort, Boggart Auntie as “Hoggle, Heart in Conflict”

Price: Non-foil $29.99 USD Foil: $39.99 USD



Secret Lair x Jim Henson’s Labyrinth: Through the Labyrinth

Contents: 1x Timely Ward as “Rescue in the 13th Hour” 1x Chronomantic Escape as “Under Jareth’s Spell” 1x Delayed Blast Fireball as “Frenzy of the Fireys” 1x Tempt with Discovery as “The Goblin King’s Offer” 1x Leveler as “The Cleaners” 1x Thran Temporal Gateway as “Doors of Indecision” 1x Rogue’s Passage as “Shaft of Hands”

Price: Non-foil $29.99 USD Foil: $39.99 USD



Shoppers will receive one (1) foil Maze of Ith as “The Labyrinth” promo card with each $199 spent while supplies last.

The Labyrinth fans should notice that the art used for Jodah, the Unifier as “Sarah, Champion to the Lost” from Secret Lair x Jim Henson’s Labyrinth: Should You Need Us and Muxus, Goblin Grandee as “Jareth, Goblin King” from Secret Lair x Jim Henson’s Labyrinth: Fear Me, Love Me originates from the same piece and comprises a two-card scene.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Magic: The Gathering news and updates.

Magic: The Gathering is available now at local game shops and digitally through Magic Arena. The Secret Lair Corn Maze Superdrop goes on sale October 12, 2026.