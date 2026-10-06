Magic: The Gathering – Every KPop Demon Hunters Card And How To Get Them

KPop Demon Hunters fans and Magic: The Gathering collectors are coming together for a very special Secret Lair drop that brings Rumi and the rest of the cast to the collectible card game this fall.

Secret Lair x KPop Demon Hunters: How It’s Done Release Details

Magic: The Gathering collectors can’t get a chance to give their wallets a break lately. Secret Lair has a massive Superdrop planned for October 12 that is delivering a ton of tempting limited-edition alternate art cards to the shop.

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The upcoming Secret Lair Corn Maze Superdrop not only includes Marvel: Zombies and Jim Hensen’s The Labyrinth inspired products, but it also finally delivers the girls of HUNTR/X to the world of Magic: The Gathering.

Here is a full breakdown of every card in the Secret Lair x KPop Demon Hunters: How It’s Done drop:

1x Dawn’s Truce

1x Unbreakable Formation

1x Freed from the Real

1x Swan Song

1x Demonic Counsel

1x Tempt with Immortality

1x Underworld Breach

Shoppers will be able to pickup the Non-foil $29.99 USD or the Foil release for $39.99 USD when the full Secret Lair Corn Maze Superdrop goes on sale next week.

Screenshot: Wizards of the Coast

Some KPop Demon Hunters are still holding out hope for a full Universes Beyond set themed around the popular animated film, but for now the seven cards in the Secret Lair drop will have to scratch that itch.

As always, shoppers should keep in mind that Secret Lair drops tend to sell out very quickly, so fans who are hoping to secure these products should try to act quickly as soon as they appear in the shop on October 12.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Magic: The Gathering news and updates.

Magic: The Gathering is available now at local game shops and digitally through Magic Arena. The Secret Lair Corn Maze Superdrop products go on sale October 12, 2026.