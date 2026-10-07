Magic: The Gathering – Every Marvel: Zombies Card And How To Get Them

Marvel characters are returning to Magic: The Gathering once again with a new limited-edition product that recreates scenes from the iconic Marvel: Zombies comic and animated series.

Everything TO Know About the Upcoming Marvel: Zombies Secret Lair Drop

Screenshot: Wizards of the Coast

Magic: The Gathering’s new Secret Lair drop is a massive one that delivers some highly-requested crossovers and some big surprises. The Secret Lair Corn Maze Superdrop includes products inspired by Jim Henson’s The Labyrinth, KPop Demon Hunters, and yet another Marvel crossover.

Videos by VICE

The Marvel family was recently featured in a full Magic: The Gathering Universes Beyond set over the summer, but the IP is back once again in the upcoming October 12 Secret Lair drop. This time the focus is on Marvel: Zombies, with zombified versions of Cap, Thor, and Scarlet Witch appearing on some limited edition cards.

Here is a full list of every card included in the The Secret Lair x Marvel: Zombies product:

1x Unstoppable Slasher

1x Zombie Apocalypse

1x Vogar, Necropolis Tyrant as “Zombie Giant-Man”

1x God-Eternal Bontu as “Zombie Thor”

1x Wilhelt, the Rotcleaver as “Zombie Captain America”

1x Varina, Lich Queen as “Zombie Scarlet Witch”

Shoppers can snag the non-foil version for $29.99 or the foil version for $39.99. The product will also be included in the much more expensive Everything Bundle, Foil Bundle, and Non-Foil Corn Maze bundles.

Marvel fans who want to pick up this product should keep in mind that Secret Lair drops tend to sell out very quickly. That means that shoppers should be ready to go on October 12 and lock in their order as quickly as possible when the sale goes live.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Magic: The Gathering news and updates.

Magic: The Gathering is available now at local game shops and digitally through Magic Arena. The Secret Lair x Marvel: Zombies product will be available to order on October 12, 2026.