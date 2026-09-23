Magic: The Gathering Explains Cancellation of Previously Announced Star Trek Product

Magic: The Gathering announces a chance to the Star Trek crossover product line and a cancellation of one of the previously announced products.

Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek Beginner Box Cancelled

Screenshot: Wizards of the Coast

Magic: The Gathering has been preparing to journey into space with its upcoming Star Trek crossover, but some production issues are causing one of the planned products to drop from the lineup.

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The Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek Beginner Box has been cancelled and is no longer going to be released. The Magic: The Gathering team announced the change in plans with a blog post earlier this week:

“Due to delays in production, logistics, and shipping, we will no longer be producing the Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek Beginner Box. This product has been canceled in all regions. If you preordered a Beginner Box, contact your local game store or retailer for more information. For Magic events that planned to include the Beginner Box (like MagicCon: Atlanta), we are currently updating our plans and will share details in the future.”

Luckily, No other Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek products are affected by this change. That means that players can still expect to find the following products on store shelves when the set launches:

Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek Play Booster Box

Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek Collector Booster Box

Four Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek Commander decks

Four Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek Collector’s Edition Commander decks

Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek Bundle

Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek Beam Me Up Bundl

Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek Draft Night

Two Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek Scene Boxes

Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek Prerelease Pack

“Venture into the cosmos, explore strange new worlds, and boldly go where no Magic set has gone before with Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek! Take a seat in the captain’s chair and command your favorite Star Trek characters and starships when the set releases on November 13, 2026.”

That leaves a lot of products for players to check out and there is a bit of something for everyone. The collectors products are more expensive, but the Play Boosters and a few other products are affordable entry points into the the set for the average player.

As the set’s release date approaches, it will be very exciting to see more spoilers and learn the full deck lists for all four of the upcoming Commander pre-constructed options.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Magic: The Gathering news and updates.

Magic: The Gathering is available now at local game shops and digitally through Magic Arena. The remaining Star Trek products release November 13, 2026.