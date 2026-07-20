Magic: The Gathering – Fractured Reality Release Date and All Products Confirmed

Magic: The Gathering dropped a ton of new reveals about upcoming sets over the weekend, including a detailed look at the mechanics arriving with The Hobbit set. After that release, players will return to the Magic Multiverse for Reality Fracture this October.

Magic: The Gathering Reality Fracture Legality and Product Details

Magic: The Gathering players are having a pretty exciting 2026. The community is currently playing through the Marvel Super Heroes set before the upcoming The Hobbit collab arrives. Once the summer sets have come and gone, the larger story will return to the Magic Multiverse in October for Reality Fracture.

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The upcoming Reality Fracture set puts Jace in the spotlight, along with new versions of Lilliana, Gideon, Ajani, and Garruk. The set is sure to appeal to nostalgic fans who enjoy the Multiverse lore and it will be a nice break from the recent Universes Beyond tie sets.

“Reality Fracture is a collision of Multiverses, the conclusion to years of storytelling, and the culmination of years of Magic history, both in-universe and outside of it. Here, you’ll encounter twisted versions of the characters and cards you love, transformed into something new, something that better suits Jace’s vision.”

When it comes to legality, here are the rules for Reality Fracture:

Reality Fracture (FRA) is legal in all formats.

Reality Fracture Commander (FRC) and Special Guests (SPG) are Commander-, Legacy-, and Vintage-legal sets, and individual cards are also legal where already available in other formats.

Reality Fracture Play Boosters contain cards from FRA and SPG. These cards are playable in Reality Fracture Draft and Sealed when opened from Play Boosters.

Similar to other recent sets, Reality Fracture has an impressive list of products including all the usuals and some extras. Fans of limited will likely be happy to see the return of Draft Night boxes once again. These products are perfect for a mini 4-player draft or a quick two player Sealed head-to-head.

Here is the full list of all confirmed products and prices for Reality Fracture:

Play Booster: $5.49

Collector Booster: $26.99

Multiverse Reforged Commander Deck: $49.99

Foundations Commander Deck: $29.99

Bundle: $57.99

Secret Lair Bundle: $89.99

Draft Night: $89.99

After Reality Fracture, the 2027 Magic calendar is full of a ton of other exciting adventure. The 2027 Universes Beyond sets are still a mystery, but all of the Magic Multiverse sets have officially been announced and release dates have been confirmed.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more news and updates as more spoilers arrive for Magic: The Gathering – Reality Fracture.

Magic: The Gathering is available now at local game shops and digitally through Magic Arena. Reality Fracture releases October 2, 2026.