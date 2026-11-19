Magic: The Gathering players have another 100-card preconstructed deck to check out thanks to the release of Brawl Commander Spock.

Every Card in Brawl Commander Spock Preconstructed Deck

Screenshot: Wizards of the Coast

Magic Arena is celebrating the Star Trek season with the release of a handful of new preconstructed decks in the game’s shop. In addition to Borg and Jean-Luc Picard-themed options, players can also pick up a three-color Spock deck.

Videos by VICE

The Foundation Deck: Brawl Commander Spock is a 100-card deck optimized for the Brawl format and built around a green/white/blue mana base. The deck Features some standout cards like Commander Spock, Captain Kirk, Boldly Going, and the Starship Enterprise.

Creature

1 Commander Spock

1 Excalbian Gamemaster

1 Nyota Uhura, Communications

1 Ensign Pavel Chekov

1 Mr. Spock, Science Officer

1 Humpback Whales

1 V’Ger, the Intruder

1 Temporal Conqueror

1 Xenobotanist

1 Captain Pike, Fullness of Time

1 David and Carol Marcus, Creators

1 Gumato

1 Mugato

1 Rok-Tahk, Budding Scientist

1 Species 8472

1 The Traveler

1 Captain Kirk, Boldly Going

1 Sarek, Federation Ambassador

1 McCoy, Not a Bricklayer

1 Dr. McCoy, Surly Surgeon

1 Ghost of Illyria

1 Zefram Cochrane, Warp Pioneer

1 Jadzia Dax, Living Legacy

1 Jake Sisko, War Correspondent

1 Xindi Surveyors

1 Captain Kathryn Janeway

Enchantment

1 Anthropological Mission

1 Amok Time

1 Stable Wormhole

1 Warp Speed

1 Omniscience

1 Pacifism

Artifact

1 Malfunctioning Holodeck

1 Genesis Device

1 U.S.S. Voyager, Lone Wanderer

1 U.S.S. Discovery, at Black Alert

1 U.S.S. Enterprise-D, Galaxy-Class

1 Class-F Shuttlecraft

1 Starship Enterprise

1 Deep Space 9

1 Oberth-Class Starship

1 U.S.S. Enterprise-A, Free Spirit

1 Combadge

1 Arcane Signet

1 H.M.S. Bounty, Unlikely Timeship

1 Warp Core

Instant

1 The Needs of the Many

1 Guidance Failure

1 Test of Priorities

1 Highly Illogical

Sorcery

1 Cleansing Nova

1 Beyond the Quiet

1 70,000 Light-Years from Home

1Deep Space Scan

1 Final Frontier

1 Branching Timeline

1 Live Long and Prosper

1 Rampant Growth

1 Cultivate

1 Command Decision

1 Energize

Land

2 Plains

1 Ni’Var Science Academy

1 Gaseous Anomaly

1 Q Continuum

1 Federation Outpost

1 Subspace Anomaly

1 Temporal Anomaly

1 Hallowed Fountain

1 Vulcan

1 Risa

1 Temple Garden

1 Breeding Pool

1 Earth, Sector 001

1 Starfleet Academy

1 Unexplored Territory

1 Deserted Beach

1 Glacial Fortress

1 Seachrome Coast

1 Overgrown Farmland

1 Razorverge Thicket

1 Sunpetal Grove

1 Botanical Sanctum

1 Dreamroot Cascade

1 Hinterland Harbor

1 Command Tower

1 Lotus Field

1 Reflecting Pool

1 Potential Horizon

3 Island

3 Forest

1 Tranquil Landscape

1 Brokers Hideout

1 Fabled Passage

1 Thriving Grove

Players who want to pick up the deck and dive right into some Brawl matches can purchase it in Magic Arena for 24,740 gems.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Magic: The Gathering news and updates.

Magic: The Gathering is available now at local game shops and digitally through Magic Arena. The Star Trek Foundations decks are all available now through the Magic Arena shop.