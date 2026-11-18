Magic: The Gathering players can charge into battle with Jean Luc-Picard at the helm with the new Jean-Luc Picard, Luminary brawl preconstructed deck.

Every Card in the Jean-Luc Picard, Luminary Brawl Deck

Magic: The Gathering Star Trek has been out for more than a week now and players have been cracking open packs and building decks for every format with the new cards. Magic Arena is celebrating the Star Trek era of the card game with a handful of new preconstructed Foundation decks.

Videos by VICE

One of the decks in the new lineup is a 100-card Jean-Luc Picard, Luminary deck. This deck is designed for the Brawl format and offers players who want to check out the Magic Arena format a chance to grab the Captain Picard-themed deck from the shop and dive right into a match.

Here is the full decklist for Foundations: Brawl Jean-Luc Picard, Luminary:

Creature

1 Jean-Luc Picard, Luminary

1 Captain Janeway, Endgame

1 Commander William Riker

1 Data, Exploring Humanity

1 Brad Boimler, Eager Ensign

1 Lieutenant Commander Data

1 Captain Jean-Luc Picard

1 Rutherford, Upgraded Ensign

1 Primary Unimatrix Adjunct

1 Free Borg Revolutionaries

1 Lt. Cmdr. Geordi La Forge

1 Pelia, Immortal Innovator

1 Wesley Crusher, Starfleet Cadet

1 Erica Ortegas, Plucky Pilot

1 Lwaxana Troi, Charming Guest

1 Q, Stacking the Deck

1 Hemmer, Fixing What Is Broken

1 Angel of the Ruins

1 Starfield Vocalist

1 Mechan Navigator

1 Jett Reno, Problem Solver

1 Dr. McCoy, Surly Surgeon

1 Data, New Life

1 Zefram Cochrane, Warp Pioneer

1 Kirk, Commanding Officer

Enchantment

1 Marooned

1 Anthropological Mission

1 Tractor Beam

1 Exploratory Mission

1 Year of Hell

1 Hardlight Containment

Artifact

1 U.S.S. Excelsior, Cutting Edge

1 U.S.S. Enterprise-A, Free Spirit

1 Suurok-Class Science Vessel

1 Class-F Shuttlecraft

1 Starship Enterprise

1 U.S.S. Enterprise-D, Galaxy-Class

1 Combadge

1 Oberth-Class Starship

1 Talisman of Progress

1 Talisman of Creativity

1 Talisman of Conviction

1 Arcane Signet

1 Chromatic Lantern

1 Synthesizer Labship

1 Malfunctioning Holodeck

1 Pinnacle Starcage

1 Squadron Carrier

1 Rescue Skiff

1 Repurposing Bay

Instant

1 Plasma Cascade

1 Invasive Maneuvers

1 Fragment Reality

1 Scour for Scrap

1 Consult the Star Charts

1 Drill Too Deep

Sorcery

1 70,000 Light-Years from Home

1 Command Decision

1 Federation Resupply

1 Beyond the Quiet

1 Transporter Malfunction

Land

5 Plains

5 Island

1 Federation Outpost

1 Hallowed Fountain

1 Ni’Var Science Academy

1 Quark’s Bar

1 Vulcan

1 Andoria

1 Steam Vents

1 Sacred Foundry

1 Bajor

1 Evolving Wilds

1 Unexplored Territory

1 Deserted Beach

1 Glacial Fortress

1 Seachrome Coast

1 Spirebluff Canal

1 Sulfur Falls

1 Stormcarved Coast

1 Inspiring Vantage

1 Clifftop Retreat

1 Sundown Pass

4 Mountain

1 Command Tower

1 Perilous Landscape

1 Mystic Monastery

1 Thriving Heath

1 Fabled Passage

Players who want to pick up the Brawl Jean-Luc Picard, Luminary preconstructed deck will need to visit the Magic Arena shop and drop 21,230 gems for it.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Magic: The Gathering news and updates.

Magic: The Gathering is available now at local game shops and digitally through Magic Arena. The Star Trek Foundations decks are now available through Magic Arena.