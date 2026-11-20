Star Trek: The Next Generation Worf fans can now check out a brand-new Magic: The Gathering deck built around the iconic Klingon character.

Every Card in Magic’s Foundation Deck: Brawl Worf, Defiant Commander

Magic: The Gathering players have yet another new deck to check out on Magic Arena. The latest drop of Star Trek-inspired Foundation decks offer players a ton of play style variety as they’re shopping for their next preconstructed deck.

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The collection of products includes a 100-card Brawl deck that is built around Worf, Defiant Commander. The deck is Red/White/Black and a perfect fit for fans of the aggressive Mardu strategy.

Here is a full breakdown of every card in the Foundation Deck: Brawl Worf, Defiant Commander:

Creature

1 Worf, Defiant Commander

1 General Chang, Cold Warrior

1 Storied Veteran

1 Battle-Scarred Survivalist

1 D’Ghor Bloodletter

1 Munitions Enthusiast

1 Targ Wrangler

1 Worf, Intelligence Contractor

1 Klingon Strike Force

1 The Duras Sisters

1 L’Rell, Fierce Visionary

1 Gowron, Eager for Battle

1 Kor, Cause of Vengeance

1 Excalbian Gamemaster

1 Venerated Stormsinger

1 Khan, Vengeful Heart

1 Captain Jean-Luc Picard

1 Kira Nerys, Firebrand

1 Cosmogrand Zenith

1 Grand Nagus Zek

1 Tasha Yar, Out of Time

1 Academy Instructor

1 Hardened Tactician

1 Avenger of the Fallen

1 Worf, Honor-Bound Warrior

1 Deanna Troi, Psychic Counsel

1 Salt Vampire

1 Tal Shiar Operative

1 Captain James T. Kirk

Enchantment

1 Vengeance Mission

1 Legion’s Landing

1 Waystone’s Guidance

1 Bastion of Remembrance

1 Black Market

1 In the Pale Moonlight

1 War Effort

1 Windcrag Siege

1 Smile at Death

1 All-Out Assault

Artifact

1 Bat’leth

1 D-7 Battle Cruiser

1 Sarcophagus, Ship of the Dead

1 Talisman of Hierarchy

1 Talisman of Indulgence

1 Talisman of Conviction

1 Arcane Signet

Instant

1 Emergency Eject

1 A Good Day to Die

1 Eject the Warp Core

1 Test of Identity

1 Encounter the Unknown

1 Deadly Dispute

1 Impossible Choice

Sorcery

1 Command Decision

1 The Destruction of Praxis

1 Mutinous Massacre

1 Planetary Bombardment

1 Boarding Action

1 Direct Hit

1 Pattern Buffer Preservation

1 Transporter Malfunction

Land

5 Swamp

5 Plains

1 Command Tower

1 Federation Outpost

1 Quark’s Bar

1 Cardassia Prime

1 Godless Shrine

1 Blood Crypt

1 Qo’noS

1 Bajor

1 Sacred Foundry

1 Unexplored Territory

1 Nomad Outpost

4 Mountain

1 Concealed Courtyard

1 Isolated Chapel

1 Shattered Sanctum

1 Blackcleave Cliffs

1 Dragonskull Summit

1 Haunted Ridge

1 Clifftop Retreat

1 Inspiring Vantage

1 Sundown Pass

1 Reflecting Pool

1 Arena of Glory

1 Thriving Bluff

1 Shattered Landscape

1 Prismatic Vista

Players who want to grab this deck and head into some Brawl matches can pick it up for 25,715 gems in the Magic Arena shop. The Worf deck joins three other Brawl decks in the new Foundation release, which should offer a variety of play styles for different gamers to check out.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Magic: The Gathering news and updates.

Magic: The Gathering is available now at local game shops and digitally through Magic Arena. The new Star Trek Foundations decks are available now through Magic Arena.