Magic: The Gathering – Full Decklist Confirmed for Multiverse Reforged Commander Deck

Magic: The Gathering Commander players can now get a sneak peek at every card that will be included in the upcoming Multiverse Reforged preconstructed deck.

Every Card in the Reality Fracture Commander Deck

Commander has become one of the most popular Magic: The Gathering formats and the preconstructed decks are always full of surprisingly powerful and high value cards for fans of the 100-card format to collect.

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That trend seems to be continuing with the upcoming Reality Fractured product line and the Multiverse Reforged decklist. Although the deck’s theme was revealed during the set’s debut, players can now get a full look at every card included in the preconstructed deck.

Each Multiverse Reforged Commander deck contains the following:

1 Ready-to-play 100-card Commander deck 1 Traditional foil face commander with borderless art 1 Traditional foil featured commander with borderless art 98 Non-foil cards, including 16 new-to-Magic cards

10 Non-foil double-sided tokens

1 Reference card

1 Deck box

The deck’s Commander is a four-color version of Jace and the decklist includes a ton of exciting Echoverse cards for fans of the game’s lore to check out. There’s a mono-white Ob Nixilis, a mono-black Avacyn, and a colorless Omnath.

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Creature

1 Nissa, Leyline Tamer

1 Omnath, Locus of the Void

1Dack Fayden, Helping Hand

1 Ob Nixilis, the Ascended

1 Avacyn, Angel of Horror

1 Jhoira, Weatherlight Corsair

1 Venser, Fervent Forger

1 Niv-Mizzet, Ghost Counsel

1 Tamiyo, Upriser Crowned

1 The Ur-Sphinx

1 Darksteel Angel

1 Ginger, Queen of Sweets

1 Memnarch, the Warden

1 Akroma, Angel of Fury

1 Overlord of the Mistmoors

1 Serra’s Emissary

1 Archfiend of Despair

1 Archon of Cruelty

Instant

1 Teferi’s Reproach

1 Flawless Maneuver

1 Grand Crescendo

1 Secure the Wastes

1 Occult Epiphany

1 Synthetic Destiny

1 Fatehold Charm

1 Path to Exile

1 Stroke of Midnight

1 Swords to Plowshares

1 Brainstorm

1 Brainsurge

1 Fact or Fiction

1 Despark

Sorcery

1 Martial Coup

1 Sunfall

1 White Sun’s Twilight

1 Mass Polymorph

1 Lingering Souls

Enchantment

1 Skrelv’s Hive

1 Shark Typhoon

1 Dreadhorde Invasion

1 Whirlwind of Thought

1 Windcrag Siege

1 Plan for All Outcomes

Artifact

1 Staff of the Storyteller

1 Cursed Mirror

1 Chromatic Lantern

1 Currency Converter

1 Proteus Staff

1 Arcane Signet

1 Sol Ring

1 Azorius Signet

1 Dimir Signet

1 Fellwar Stone

1 Izzet Signet

1 Rakdos Signet

1 Talisman of Creativity

1 Talisman of Dominance

1 Talisman of Indulgence

1 Talisman of Progress

Land

1 Turbulent Crater

1 Turbulent Shore

1 Turbulent Wetlands

1 Reflecting Pool

1 Battlefield Forge

1 Caves of Koilos

1 Clifftop Retreat

1 Drowned Catacomb

1 Exotic Orchard

1 Fabled Passage

1 Fetid Heath

1 Glacial Fortress

1 Isolated Chapel

1 Kher Keep

1 Mystic Gate

1 Prairie Stream

1 Radiant Summit

1 Restless Anchorage

1 Restless Spire

1 Shivan Reef

1 Sulfur Falls

1 Sulfurous Springs

1 Sunken Ruins

1 Underground River

1 Command Tower

1 Contaminated Landscape

1 Path of Ancestry

1 Perilous Landscape

4 Plains

3 Island

2 Swamp

2 Mountain

Planeswalker

1 Jace, Multiverse Architect

1 Elspeth, Sun’s Champion

The decklist of full of new and classic cards that are sure to make it a popular choose. The deck will be available when Reality Fracture launches in early October, but Magic fans may be able to pre-order now through select retailers.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Magic: The Gathering news and updates.

Magic: The Gathering is available now at local game shops and digitally through Magic Arena. The Reality Fracture products, including the Multiverse Reforged Commander deck, will be available on October 2, 2026.