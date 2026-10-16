Magic: The Gathering – Full Eerie Aggro Decklist Revealed

Magic: The Gathering players looking for an inexpensive and aggressive Standard deck may find a perfect match with the Eerie Aggro preconstructed product.

Every Card in the Mono-White Eerie Aggro Deck

Magic: The Gathering players have a ton of options when it comes to building a Standard deck and Magic Arena is attempting to simplify that decision-making process for players who are feeling a little overwhelmed or like their library is missing some key staples.

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The Champion Deck: Standard series offers five different competitive Standard decks that players can purchase on Magic Arena and use in upcoming Standard quick play or tournament events.

Magic: The Gathering players who like to stay on the offensive may find a good match in the affordable Eerie Aggro deck. This deck is available now for 2,570 Gems. All of the Champion Decks: Standard lineup will leave the Magic Arena shop on November 9.

Here is the full list of every card included in the preconstructed deck:

Creature

3 Spellbook Vendor

4 Optimistic Scavenger

4 Veteran Survivor

4 Skyward Spider

Enchantment

4 Ethereal Armor

4 Feather of Flight

4 Shardmage’s Rescue

4 Sheltered by Ghosts

3 Seam Rip

3 Origin of Spider-Man

Artifact

1 Lavaspur Boots

Instant

1 Divine Resilience

Land

9 Plains

1 Dalkovan Encampment

1 Cavern of Souls

10 Plains

The budget deck has a pretty straightforward strategy that is a good fit for players looking to jump into the format quickly or just find a speedy way to compete with some of the slower decks that may be dominating the format in the late game.

If Eerie Aggro doesn’t seem like a good fit, there other build are also available as part of the Champion Deck: Standard series:

Planeswalker Control

Cleric Life Gain

Lizard Aggro

Kona Combo

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Magic: The Gathering news and updates.

Magic: The Gathering is available now at local game shops and digitally through Magic Arena.