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Magic: The Gathering – Full Eerie Aggro Decklist Revealed

Magic: Arena players can pick up this budget aggro deck to add a competitive mono-white Standard build to their library.

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Magic: The Gathering players looking for an inexpensive and aggressive Standard deck may find a perfect match with the Eerie Aggro preconstructed product.

Every Card in the Mono-White Eerie Aggro Deck

Magic: The Gathering players have a ton of options when it comes to building a Standard deck and Magic Arena is attempting to simplify that decision-making process for players who are feeling a little overwhelmed or like their library is missing some key staples.

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The Champion Deck: Standard series offers five different competitive Standard decks that players can purchase on Magic Arena and use in upcoming Standard quick play or tournament events.

Magic: The Gathering players who like to stay on the offensive may find a good match in the affordable Eerie Aggro deck. This deck is available now for 2,570 Gems. All of the Champion Decks: Standard lineup will leave the Magic Arena shop on November 9.

Here is the full list of every card included in the preconstructed deck:

Creature

  • 3 Spellbook Vendor
  • 4 Optimistic Scavenger
  • 4 Veteran Survivor
  • 4 Skyward Spider

Enchantment

  • 4 Ethereal Armor
  • 4 Feather of Flight
  • 4 Shardmage’s Rescue
  • 4 Sheltered by Ghosts
  • 3 Seam Rip
  • 3 Origin of Spider-Man

Artifact

  • 1 Lavaspur Boots

Instant

  • 1 Divine Resilience

Land

  • 9 Plains
  • 1 Dalkovan Encampment
  • 1 Cavern of Souls
  • 10 Plains

The budget deck has a pretty straightforward strategy that is a good fit for players looking to jump into the format quickly or just find a speedy way to compete with some of the slower decks that may be dominating the format in the late game.

If Eerie Aggro doesn’t seem like a good fit, there other build are also available as part of the Champion Deck: Standard series:

  • Planeswalker Control
  • Cleric Life Gain
  • Lizard Aggro
  • Kona Combo

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Magic: The Gathering news and updates.

Magic: The Gathering is available now at local game shops and digitally through Magic Arena.

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