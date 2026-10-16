Magic: The Gathering – Full Eerie Aggro Decklist Revealed

Magic: The Gathering players looking for an inexpensive and aggressive Standard deck may find a perfect match with the Eerie Aggro preconstructed product.
Every Card in the Mono-White Eerie Aggro Deck
Magic: The Gathering players have a ton of options when it comes to building a Standard deck and Magic Arena is attempting to simplify that decision-making process for players who are feeling a little overwhelmed or like their library is missing some key staples.
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The Champion Deck: Standard series offers five different competitive Standard decks that players can purchase on Magic Arena and use in upcoming Standard quick play or tournament events.
Magic: The Gathering players who like to stay on the offensive may find a good match in the affordable Eerie Aggro deck. This deck is available now for 2,570 Gems. All of the Champion Decks: Standard lineup will leave the Magic Arena shop on November 9.
Here is the full list of every card included in the preconstructed deck:
Creature
- 3 Spellbook Vendor
- 4 Optimistic Scavenger
- 4 Veteran Survivor
- 4 Skyward Spider
Enchantment
- 4 Ethereal Armor
- 4 Feather of Flight
- 4 Shardmage’s Rescue
- 4 Sheltered by Ghosts
- 3 Seam Rip
- 3 Origin of Spider-Man
Artifact
- 1 Lavaspur Boots
Instant
- 1 Divine Resilience
Land
- 9 Plains
- 1 Dalkovan Encampment
- 1 Cavern of Souls
- 10 Plains
The budget deck has a pretty straightforward strategy that is a good fit for players looking to jump into the format quickly or just find a speedy way to compete with some of the slower decks that may be dominating the format in the late game.
If Eerie Aggro doesn’t seem like a good fit, there other build are also available as part of the Champion Deck: Standard series:
- Planeswalker Control
- Cleric Life Gain
- Lizard Aggro
- Kona Combo
Be sure to check back soon for lots more Magic: The Gathering news and updates.
Magic: The Gathering is available now at local game shops and digitally through Magic Arena.