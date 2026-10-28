Magic: The Gathering – Full Federation Fleet Commander Decklist

Magic: The Gathering Commander fans will soon be about to get their hands on some brand-new pre-constructed decks, including the Blue-Red-White Federation Fleet.
Every Card In the Federation Fleet Commander Deck
Magic: The Gathering is releasing four brand-new Commander preconstructed decks as part of the new Star Trek set. Each deck has a unique theme and includes a mixture of new cards and returning staples.
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These Commander preconstructed decks tend to be popular items thanks to their competitive power level and the inclusion of a number of powerful format staples that players can put to use in other decks, as well.
Here is a full breakdown of every card in the Federation Fleet decklist:
Creature
- 1 Jean-Luc Picard, Luminary
- 1 Captain Janeway, Endgame
- 1 Ambassador K’Ehleyr
- 1 Beverly Crusher, Ship’s Doctor
- 1 Dr. Pulaski, Cynical Clinician
- 1 Ensign Harry Kim, Operations
- 1 Ezri Dax, Newly Joined
- 1 Guinan, Ancient Advisor
- 1 Julian Bashir, Frontier Doctor
- 1 Spot, Felis catus
- 1 Chief Miles O’Brien
- 1 Data, Exploring Humanity
- 1 Geordi La Forge, Innovator
- 1 Kes, Evolving Telepath
- 1 Seven of Nine, Tertiary Adjunct
- 1 Tuvok, Chief Tactical Officer
- 1 Ro Laren, Double Agent
- 1 Rom and Leeta, Unlikely Pair
- 1 B’Elanna Torres, Scrapper
- 1 Cmdr. Troi, Outgoing Empath
- 1 Commander William Riker
- 1 Reg Barclay, Fidgety Fantasist
- 1 Tom Paris, Risk-Taker
- 1 Vic Fontaine, One Night Only
- 1 Worf, Son of Mogh
- 1 Loran of the Third Path
Enchantment
- 1 On the Shoulders of Giants
- 1 Unification
- 1 Fevered Visions
Artifact
- 1 U.S.S. Enterprise-E, Sovereign
- 1 U.S.S. Defiant, Tough Little Ship
- 1 U.S.S. Enterprise-C, Time-Tossed
- 1 U.S.S. Prometheus, Prototype
- 1 U.S.S. Stargazer, Here and There
- 1 Alhammarret’s Archive
- 1 Howling Mine
- 1 Malfunctioning Holodeck
- 1 Arcane Signet
- 1 Commander’s Sphere
- 1 Hedron Archive
- 1 Mind Stone
- 1 Sol Ring
- 1 Stonespeaker Crystal
- 1 Talisman of Conviction
- 1 Talisman of Creativity
- 1 Talisman of Progress
- 1 Thought Vessel
Instant
- 1 Temporal Tribulation
- 1 Grand Crescendo
- 1 Cryptic Command
- 1 Swords to Plowshares
- 1 Frantic Search
- 1 Negate
- 1 Pongify
- 1 Abrade
- 1 Thrill of Possibility
- 1 Faithful Mending
Sorcery
- 1 Promise of Loyalty
- 1 Chain Reaction
- 1 Fractured Identity
- 1 Supreme Verdict
- 1 Chronomantic Escape
Land
- 1 Battlefield Forge
- 1 Clifftop Retreat
- 1 Coastal Peak
- 1 Command Beacon
- 1 Desolate Lighthouse
- 1 Exotic Orchard
- 1 Fabled Passage
- 1 Frostboil Snarl
- 1 Furycalm Snarl
- 1 Glacial Fortress
- 1 Glittering Massif
- 1 Irrigated Farmland
- 1 Port Town
- 1 Prairie Stream
- 1 Radiant Summit
- 1 Scorched Geyser
- 1 Sulfur Falls
- 1 Training Center
- 1 Command Tower
- 1 Evolving Wilds
- 1 Mystic Monastery
- 1 Path of Ancestry
- 1 Perilous Landscape
- 1 Reliquary Tower
- 1 Terramorphic Expanse
- 5 Island
- 4 Plains
- 4 Mountain
Be sure to check back soon for lots more Magic: The Gathering news and updates as the Star Trek set release date approaches.
Magic: The Gathering is available now at local game shops and digitally through Magic Arena. The Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek products release on November 13, 2026.