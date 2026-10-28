Magic: The Gathering – Full Federation Fleet Commander Decklist

Magic: The Gathering Commander fans will soon be about to get their hands on some brand-new pre-constructed decks, including the Blue-Red-White Federation Fleet.

Every Card In the Federation Fleet Commander Deck

Screenshot: Wizards of the Coast

Magic: The Gathering is releasing four brand-new Commander preconstructed decks as part of the new Star Trek set. Each deck has a unique theme and includes a mixture of new cards and returning staples.

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These Commander preconstructed decks tend to be popular items thanks to their competitive power level and the inclusion of a number of powerful format staples that players can put to use in other decks, as well.

Here is a full breakdown of every card in the Federation Fleet decklist:

Creature

1 Jean-Luc Picard, Luminary

1 Captain Janeway, Endgame

1 Ambassador K’Ehleyr

1 Beverly Crusher, Ship’s Doctor

1 Dr. Pulaski, Cynical Clinician

1 Ensign Harry Kim, Operations

1 Ezri Dax, Newly Joined

1 Guinan, Ancient Advisor

1 Julian Bashir, Frontier Doctor

1 Spot, Felis catus

1 Chief Miles O’Brien

1 Data, Exploring Humanity

1 Geordi La Forge, Innovator

1 Kes, Evolving Telepath

1 Seven of Nine, Tertiary Adjunct

1 Tuvok, Chief Tactical Officer

1 Ro Laren, Double Agent

1 Rom and Leeta, Unlikely Pair

1 B’Elanna Torres, Scrapper

1 Cmdr. Troi, Outgoing Empath

1 Commander William Riker

1 Reg Barclay, Fidgety Fantasist

1 Tom Paris, Risk-Taker

1 Vic Fontaine, One Night Only

1 Worf, Son of Mogh

1 Loran of the Third Path

Enchantment

1 On the Shoulders of Giants

1 Unification

1 Fevered Visions

Artifact

1 U.S.S. Enterprise-E, Sovereign

1 U.S.S. Defiant, Tough Little Ship

1 U.S.S. Enterprise-C, Time-Tossed

1 U.S.S. Prometheus, Prototype

1 U.S.S. Stargazer, Here and There

1 Alhammarret’s Archive

1 Howling Mine

1 Malfunctioning Holodeck

1 Arcane Signet

1 Commander’s Sphere

1 Hedron Archive

1 Mind Stone

1 Sol Ring

1 Stonespeaker Crystal

1 Talisman of Conviction

1 Talisman of Creativity

1 Talisman of Progress

1 Thought Vessel

Instant

1 Temporal Tribulation

1 Grand Crescendo

1 Cryptic Command

1 Swords to Plowshares

1 Frantic Search

1 Negate

1 Pongify

1 Abrade

1 Thrill of Possibility

1 Faithful Mending

Sorcery

1 Promise of Loyalty

1 Chain Reaction

1 Fractured Identity

1 Supreme Verdict

1 Chronomantic Escape

Land

1 Battlefield Forge

1 Clifftop Retreat

1 Coastal Peak

1 Command Beacon

1 Desolate Lighthouse

1 Exotic Orchard

1 Fabled Passage

1 Frostboil Snarl

1 Furycalm Snarl

1 Glacial Fortress

1 Glittering Massif

1 Irrigated Farmland

1 Port Town

1 Prairie Stream

1 Radiant Summit

1 Scorched Geyser

1 Sulfur Falls

1 Training Center

1 Command Tower

1 Evolving Wilds

1 Mystic Monastery

1 Path of Ancestry

1 Perilous Landscape

1 Reliquary Tower

1 Terramorphic Expanse

5 Island

4 Plains

4 Mountain

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Magic: The Gathering news and updates as the Star Trek set release date approaches.

Magic: The Gathering is available now at local game shops and digitally through Magic Arena. The Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek products release on November 13, 2026.