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Magic: The Gathering – Full Federation Fleet Commander Decklist

Magic: The Gathering players can now check out the full decklist for the upcoming Star Trek themed Federation Fleet Commander deck.

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Magic: The Gathering Commander fans will soon be about to get their hands on some brand-new pre-constructed decks, including the Blue-Red-White Federation Fleet.

Every Card In the Federation Fleet Commander Deck

Screenshot: Wizards of the Coast
Screenshot: Wizards of the Coast

Magic: The Gathering is releasing four brand-new Commander preconstructed decks as part of the new Star Trek set. Each deck has a unique theme and includes a mixture of new cards and returning staples.

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These Commander preconstructed decks tend to be popular items thanks to their competitive power level and the inclusion of a number of powerful format staples that players can put to use in other decks, as well.

Here is a full breakdown of every card in the Federation Fleet decklist:

Creature

  • 1 Jean-Luc Picard, Luminary
  • 1 Captain Janeway, Endgame
  • 1 Ambassador K’Ehleyr
  • 1 Beverly Crusher, Ship’s Doctor
  • 1 Dr. Pulaski, Cynical Clinician
  • 1 Ensign Harry Kim, Operations
  • 1 Ezri Dax, Newly Joined
  • 1 Guinan, Ancient Advisor
  • 1 Julian Bashir, Frontier Doctor
  • 1 Spot, Felis catus
  • 1 Chief Miles O’Brien
  • 1 Data, Exploring Humanity
  • 1 Geordi La Forge, Innovator
  • 1 Kes, Evolving Telepath
  • 1 Seven of Nine, Tertiary Adjunct
  • 1 Tuvok, Chief Tactical Officer
  • 1 Ro Laren, Double Agent
  • 1 Rom and Leeta, Unlikely Pair
  • 1 B’Elanna Torres, Scrapper
  • 1 Cmdr. Troi, Outgoing Empath
  • 1 Commander William Riker
  • 1 Reg Barclay, Fidgety Fantasist
  • 1 Tom Paris, Risk-Taker
  • 1 Vic Fontaine, One Night Only
  • 1 Worf, Son of Mogh
  • 1 Loran of the Third Path

Enchantment

  • 1 On the Shoulders of Giants
  • 1 Unification
  • 1 Fevered Visions

Artifact

  • 1 U.S.S. Enterprise-E, Sovereign
  • 1 U.S.S. Defiant, Tough Little Ship
  • 1 U.S.S. Enterprise-C, Time-Tossed
  • 1 U.S.S. Prometheus, Prototype
  • 1 U.S.S. Stargazer, Here and There
  • 1 Alhammarret’s Archive
  • 1 Howling Mine
  • 1 Malfunctioning Holodeck
  • 1 Arcane Signet
  • 1 Commander’s Sphere
  • 1 Hedron Archive
  • 1 Mind Stone
  • 1 Sol Ring
  • 1 Stonespeaker Crystal
  • 1 Talisman of Conviction
  • 1 Talisman of Creativity
  • 1 Talisman of Progress
  • 1 Thought Vessel

Instant

  • 1 Temporal Tribulation
  • 1 Grand Crescendo
  • 1 Cryptic Command
  • 1 Swords to Plowshares
  • 1 Frantic Search
  • 1 Negate
  • 1 Pongify
  • 1 Abrade
  • 1 Thrill of Possibility
  • 1 Faithful Mending

Sorcery

  • 1 Promise of Loyalty
  • 1 Chain Reaction
  • 1 Fractured Identity
  • 1 Supreme Verdict
  • 1 Chronomantic Escape

Land

  • 1 Battlefield Forge
  • 1 Clifftop Retreat
  • 1 Coastal Peak
  • 1 Command Beacon
  • 1 Desolate Lighthouse
  • 1 Exotic Orchard
  • 1 Fabled Passage
  • 1 Frostboil Snarl
  • 1 Furycalm Snarl
  • 1 Glacial Fortress
  • 1 Glittering Massif
  • 1 Irrigated Farmland
  • 1 Port Town
  • 1 Prairie Stream
  • 1 Radiant Summit
  • 1 Scorched Geyser
  • 1 Sulfur Falls
  • 1 Training Center
  • 1 Command Tower
  • 1 Evolving Wilds
  • 1 Mystic Monastery
  • 1 Path of Ancestry
  • 1 Perilous Landscape
  • 1 Reliquary Tower
  • 1 Terramorphic Expanse
  • 5 Island
  • 4 Plains
  • 4 Mountain

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Magic: The Gathering news and updates as the Star Trek set release date approaches.

Magic: The Gathering is available now at local game shops and digitally through Magic Arena. The Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek products release on November 13, 2026.

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