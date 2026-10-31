Magic: The Gathering – Full Klingon Fury Commander Decklist Revealed

Magic: The Gathering players can now check out every card in the upcoming Star Trek Klingon Fury Commander deck before it officially arrives.

Every Card in the Klingon Fury Commander Deck

Commander fans have four powerful decks to check out when the upcoming Star Trek-themed Magic: The Gathering set arrives. Fans of aggressive strategies and the Mardu color combination may want to take an extra close look at the Klingon Fury option.

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The Red-White-Black Klingon Fury preconstructed deck features a powerful lineup of aggro cards to allow players to build up a powerful army in the 100-card multiplayer format.

“Revenge is a dish best served cold, but this deck is full of plenty of spicy surprises! Wield your aggression alongside Worf, Defiant Commander to trigger the battlefront ability word, ensuring you keep the cards flowing and your opponents’ life totals low. Kor, Cause of Vengeance offers an alternative approach, allowing you to sacrifice creatures to empower your onslaught of Klingons and Warriors.”

Here is the full list of every card included in the Klingon Fury product:

Creature

1 Worf, Defiant Commander

1 Kor, Cause of Vengeance

1 Ambassador K’Ehleyr

1 Imperial Hullbreachers

1 Indelicate Healer

1 Korok, Liberated Rage

1 Martok, Hero of the Empire

1 Blood-Sport Champion

1 Kurn, Son of Mogh

1 Voq, Torchbearer

1 Ferocious Colonist

1 Gagh Slinger

1 Galvanizing Tenor

1 Gnarling Targ

1 Grilka, Widowed Warrior

1 Kang, Suspicious Captain

1 Koloth, Tribble Hunter

1 Qo’noS Quartermaster

1 Alexander, Ship’s Fool

1 Chancellor Gorkon

1 Curzon Dax, Bound by Blood

1 Combat Celebrant

1 Professional Face-Breaker

1 Cha’DIch Investigator

Enchantment

1 Glory to the Empire!

1 Rite of Ascension

1 Sins of the Father

1 Concerted Effort

1 Duelist’s Heritage

1 Shared Animosity

1 Warleader’s Call

Artifact

1 The Beacon of Kahless

1 I.K.S. Negh’Var, Imperial Flagship

1 K’t’inga-Class Battle Cruiser

1 K’Vort-Class Raider

1 The Sword of Kahless

1 Sword of Light and Shadow

1 Arcane Signet

1 Herald’s Horn

1 Lightning Greaves

1 Mind Stone

1 Sol Ring

1 Talisman of Conviction

1 Talisman of Hierarchy

1 Talisman of Indulgence

Instant

1 Merciful Mandate

1 Right of Vengeance

1 Path to Exile

1 Return to Dust

1 Valorous Stance

1 Terminate

Sorcery

1 The Promise of Kahless

1 Own the Day

1 Vanquish the Horde

1 Painful Truths

1 Disrupt Decorum

1 World at War

1 Pest Control

1 Ruinous Ultimatum

1 Vindicate

1 Night’s Whisper

1 Rite of Oblivion

Land

1 Battlefield Forge

1 Canyon Slough

1 Clifftop Retreat

1 Dragonskull Summit

1 Eclipsed Steppe

1 Exotic Orchard

1 Foreboding Ruins

1 Furycalm Snarl

1 Glittering Massif

1 Isolated Chapel

1 Radiant Summit

1 Shineshadow Snarl

1 Smoldering Marsh

1 Temple of Malice

1 Umbral Expanse

1 Vault of Champions

1 Command Tower

1 Evolving Wilds

1 Nomad Outpost

1 Path of Ancestry

1 Rogue’s Passage

1 Shattered Landscape

1 Terramorphic Expanse

5 Mountain

5 Plains

5 Swamp

That should be just about everything players need to know about the upcoming Klingon Fury deck. Shoppers who aren’t interested in the aggro strategy may want to check out one of the other three Star Trek Commander decks instead.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Magic: The Gathering news and updates as the Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek release date approaches.

Magic: The Gathering is available now at local game shops and digitally through Magic Arena. The Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek products are scheduled to launch on November 13, 2026.