Magic: The Gathering Full Landing Party Commander Decklist

Magic: The Gathering Commander fans can now check out the full decklist for another upcoming preconstructed deck full of exciting new and returning cards.

Every Card in the Magic: The Gathering Landing Party Commander Deck

Commander fans have four exciting new preconstructed decks to hunt down when the upcoming Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek products release. With decks themed around the Federation, Borg, and Klingons; there’s a bit of something for everyone.

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The Landing Party precon is a Green-White-Blue deck that includes either Commander Spock or Captain Kirk, Boldly Going as the two possible commanders.

“Captain, our sensors have detected a strange new world on that planet’s surface! Send down Commander Spock, who lets you draw cards and cast spells for free based on the number of differently named lands you control. If you prefer to soar through the skies, make Captain Kirk, Boldly Going your commander and ensure the Starship Enterprise is always ready to launch into action.”

Here is the full breakdown of every card in the Landing Party decklist:

Creature

1 Commander Spock

1 Captain Kirk, Boldly Going

1 M’Ress, Crew Coordinator

1 Tribble Cluster

1 Colossal Clone Master

1 Fleet Captain Christopher Pike

1 Giant Space Amoeba

1 Lieutenant Nyota Uhura

1 Sam Kirk, Xenoanthropologist

1 Amanda Grayson, Logic’s Link

1 Christine Chapel, Combat Medic

1 Janice Rand, Essential Aide

1 Lieutenant Hikaru Sulu

1 Chief Kyle, Transporter Tech

1 Chief Montgomery Scott

1 Lt. Arex, Ever-Adapting

1 McCoy, Not a Bricklayer

1 Pavel Chekov, First Posting

1 T’Pring, Never Parted

1 The Guardian of Forever

1 Planet Killer

1 Sun Titan

1 Ancient Greenwarden

1 Augur of Autumn

1 Lotus Cobra

1 Scute Swarm

1 Tireless Tracker

1 Cold-Blooded Crew

1 Syndicate Liquidators

1 Satyr Wayfinder

Enchantment

1 Balance of Terror

1 Exploration

1 Guardian Project

Artifact

1 Shuttlecraft Galileo

1 Command Chair

1 Jefferies Tube

1 S.S. Botany Bay

1 Starfleet Communicator

1 Starship Enterprise

1 U.S.S. Defiant, Mirror Migrant

1 U.S.S. Farragut, Bold Explorer

1 Arcane Signet

1 Sol Ring

Instant

1 Merciful Mandate

1 Temporal Tribulation

1 Heroic Intervention

1 Path to Exile

1 Brainstorm

1 Reality Shift

1 Beast Within

1 Growth Spiral

Sorcery

1 Austere Command

1 Wrath of God

1 Echo of Eons

1 Ponder

1 Cultivate

1 Farseek

1 Harmonize

1 Nature’s Lore

1 Rampant Growth

Land

1 Shore Leave Planet

1 Canopy Vista

1 Exotic Orchard

1 Fabled Passage

1 Fortified Village

1 Glacial Fortress

1 Hinterland Harbor

1 Irrigated Farmland

1 Mosswort Bridge

1 Mutavault

1 Port Town

1 Prairie Stream

1 Rain-Slicked Copse

1 Scattered Groves

1 Sea of Clouds

1 Sodden Verdure

1 Sunpetal Grove

1 Temple of Enlightenment

1 Temple of Mystery

1 Temple of Plenty

1 Vineglimmer Snarl

1 Earth, Sector 001

1 Risa

1 Vulcan

1 Command Tower

1 Evolving Wilds

1 Path of Ancestry

1 Reliquary Tower

1 Seaside Citadel

1 Temple of the False God

1 Terramorphic Expanse

1 Tranquil Landscape

4 Forest

2 Plains

2 Island

If that deck doesn’t sound like a good time, players can also check out the Federation Fleet, We Are the Borg, and Klingon Fury options.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Magic: The Gathering news and updates as the release of Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek approaches.

Magic: The Gathering is available now at local game shops and digitally through Magic Arena. The Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek Commander decks will be available on November 13, 2026.