Magic: The Gathering players can use this new Star Trek-themed Kingon starter deck to dive into Standard matches on Magic Arena.

Every Card in the Starter Deck: Standard Black-Red Klingons

Screenshot: Wizards of the Coast

To help celebrate the arrival of the Star Trek set on Magic Arena, the shop has been updated with an impressive list of new preconstructed decks for players to purchases and take into matches.

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In addition to the 100-card Brawl decks that have been added to the Magic Arena shop, there are also a handful of more affordable 60-card Standard decks. The Starter decks are a great jumping on point and fans of Black-Red aggro might want to check out the Klingon-themed option.

Here is the full list of every card in included in the Black-Red Klingon Starter deck:

Creature

3 Storied Veteran

1 General Chang, Cold Warrior

3 Battle-Scarred Survivalist

4 The Duras Sisters

1 Munitions Enthusiast

3 L’Rell, Fierce Visionary

1 Worf, Intelligence Contractor

3 Targ Wrangler

1 Gowron, Eager for Battle

2 Dahar Master

2 Cha’DIch Investigator

Artifact

1 D-7 Battle Cruiser

Instant

3 A Good Day to Die

3 Plasma Cascade

Sorcery

1 Dominion Infiltration

3 Planetary Bombardment

Land

9 Mountain

1 Blood Crypt

4 Qo’noS

11 Swamp

Magic players who are interested in the aggressive Klingon strategy can find the deck on sale for 3,140 Gems in the Magic Arena shop. That’s a pretty affordable price for the average player and much cheaper than the 100-card Brawl decks that were included in the same drop.

Players who aren’t feeling the Klingon strategy can also check out the White-Black Borg or Blue-Black Dilemmas Standard decks.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Magic: The Gathering news and updates.

Magic: The Gathering is available now at local game shops and digitally through Magic Arena. The Star Trek-themed Foundation and Starter decks are available now on Magic Arena.