Magic: The Gathering players can now check out every card in another Standard preconstructed deck that has just arrived in the Magic Arena shop.

Every Card in the Starter Deck: Standard Blue-Black Dilemmas

Star Trek fans who want to jump into Magic Arena and get started quickly have some solid options thanks to the recent release of the themed Foundations and Standard Starter decks in the shop.

Videos by VICE

In addition to the 100-card Brawl format Star Trek decks, players can also find pretty affordable Standard Constructed legal decks that are built around Star Trek set strategies. That list includes a Blue-Black deck that is all about the Dilemmas mechanic.

Here is a full list of every card included in the Starter Deck: Standard Blue-Black Dilemmas:

Creature

3 Tal Shiar Operative

3 Jett Reno, Problem Solver

1 Subcommander T’Pol

1 Elim Garak, Simple Tailor

3 D’Ghor Bloodletter

3 Seven of Nine

1 Wesley Crusher, Starfleet Cadet

1 Gabriel Lorca, Mirror Menace

1 The Caretaker

2 Rogue Artificial Intelligence

1 V’Ger, the Intruder

1 Armus, Skin of Evil

1 Commander Raffi Musiker

Enchantment

1 In the Pale Moonlight

Artifact

2 Tea, Earl Grey, Hot

Instant

3 Impossible Choice

Sorcery

2 Make It So

4 Resistance Is Futile

1 Mirror Universe Intrusion

Land

9 Island

11 Swamp

1 Watery Grave

4 Romulus

Players who think the Blue-Black strategy matches their playstyle can pick up the preconstructed Standard deck for 3,675 Gems. In comparison to the Brawl preconstructed decks, that’s a very affordable price that allows players to jump right into the format.

Players who want to take the deck into Ranked matches and use it to climb the ladder may need to make a handful of adjustments to make it a bit more competitive as they reach the higher ranks.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Magic: The Gathering news and updates.

Magic: The Gathering is available now at local game shops and digitally through Magic Arena. The Star Trek Foundations and Starter decks are available now in the Magic Arena shop.