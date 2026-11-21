Magic: The Gathering players looking to dive into Standard tournaments or matches can now pick up a preconstructed White-Black Borg deck on Magic Arena.

Every Card in the Starter Deck: Standard White-Black Borg

To celebrate the recent release of the Magic: The Gathering’s Star Trek set, Magic Arena just added a handful of exciting preconstructed decks to the shop.

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In addition to the three 100-card Brawl decks, the new drop also includes some Standard format options for players to check out. One of the new decks in that category is an aggressive White-Black Borg deck.

The deck is built around a Borg strategy and features Primary Unimatrix Adjunct, Antagonist Incorporator, Borg Cube, Overflow Submatrix, and a long list of other new cards. The deck is very creature heavy and light on Enchantments, Instants, and Sorcery spells.

Here is a full list of everything included in the Starter Deck: Standard White-Black Borg:

Creature

3 Command Subadjunct

3 Assembly Specialist

3 Collective Drone

3 Locutus, the One Who Speaks

1 Antagonist Incorporator

3 Organic Avulsion Unit

1 Overflow Submatrix

3 Assault Drone

1 Primary Unimatrix Adjunct

2 Free Borg Revolutionaries

2 Hive Mind Coprocessor

Enchantment

2 Conquest Mission

1 Death Is Irrelevant

Artifact

1 Borg Cube

Instant

2 Set Phasers to . . .

Sorcery

4 Resistance Is Futile

Land

4 Cardassia Prime

11 Plains

1 Godless Shrine

9 Swamp

If Standard players aren’t interested in this White-Black strategy, then they can also check out the preconstructed Klingons deck or the Dilemmas deck, which are also available in the Magic Arena shop.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Magic: The Gathering news and updates.

Magic: The Gathering is available now at local game shops and digitally through Magic Arena. The new Star Trek Foundation and Starter decks are available now in the Magic Arena shop.