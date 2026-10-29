Magic: The Gathering Full We Are The Borg Commander Decklist

Magic: The Gathering players can now check out the full decklist for the upcoming White-Blue-Black Borg-themed Commander preconstructed deck that is arriving with the Star Trek set products.

Every Card in the We Are The Borg Magic: The Gathering Commander Deck

Fans of Magic: The Gathering’s 100-card multiplayer format have four exciting new preconstructed decks to check out in a few weeks when the Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek set arrives in early November.

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Luckily, players can get an early peek at the full decklists for a few of the upcoming products already. The White-Blue-Black We Are The Borg deck looks like a ton of fun and is likely going to appeal to Star Trek fans and Commander collectors.

“The Borg Collective has arrived. Resistance is futile. Prepare to be assimilated by The Borg Queen! She strengthens your artifact creatures and pulls creatures from your opponents’ graveyards, turning them into horrifying Borg creatures that you can convert into additional advantages. Grow your forces even further with Locutus of Borg. After just a few turns, you’ll have enough Borg creatures to topple the Federation’s folly.”

Here is a full breakdown of every card included in the We Are The Borg preconstructed deck:

Creature

1 The Borg Queen

1 Locutus of Borg

1 Korok, Liberated Rage

1Stratagem Emulator

1 Supplementation Node

1 Ambulatory Reactor

1 Co-Option Adjutant

1 Optimization Annex

1 Seven of Nine, Tertiary Adjunct

1 Võx, Child of the Collective

1 Assimilation Assessor

1 Extraction Integrant

1 Reclamation Specialist

1 Hugh, First of Many

1 Jurati, Cordial Queen

1 One, Borg Evolved

1 Reconnaissance Partition

1 Command Subadjunct

1 Hive Mind Coprocessor

1 Locutus, the One Who Speaks

Enchantment

1 The Best of Both Worlds

1 Tempered Steel

1 Conquest Mission

Artifact

1 Maturation Chamber

1 Type-03 Borg Vessel

1 Borg Scout Sphere

1 Transwarp Hub

1 Class-4 Tactical Cube

1 Queen’s Diamond

1 Astral Cornucopia

1 Darksteel Plate

1 Door of Destinies

1 Forsaken Monument

1 The Immortal Sun

1 Skullclamp

1 Unwinding Clock

1 Arcane Signet

1 Commander’s Sphere

1 Everflowing Chalice

1 Sol Ring

1 Stonespeaker Crystal

1 Swiftfoot Boots

1 Talisman of Dominance

1 Talisman of Hierarchy

1 Talisman of Progress

1 Wayfarer’s Bauble

Instant

1 Borg Incursion

1 Emergency Regeneration

1 Assimilate the Wounded

1 Collective Override

1 Deliver from Chaos

1 Disallow

1 Anguished Unmaking

1 Dispatch

1 Return to Dust

1 Thirst for Knowledge

1 Bitter Triumph

Sorcery

1 Join the Collective

1 Gift of Perfection

1 Battle of Wolf 359

1 Toxic Deluge

1 Thoughtcast

Land

1 Shore Leave Planet

1 Academy Ruins

1 Choked Estuary

1 Drowned Catacomb

1 Eclipsed Steppe

1 Exotic Orchard

1 Fetid Pools

1 Glacial Fortress

1 Irrigated Farmland

1 Isolated Chapel

1 Morphic Pool

1 Port Town

1 Prairie Stream

1 Shineshadow Snarl

1 Skycloud Expanse

1 Spire of Industry

1 Sunken Hollow

1 Umbral Expanse

1 Underground River

1 Arcane Sanctum

1 Command Tower

1 Contaminated Landscape

1 Evolving Wilds

1 Path of Ancestry

1 Rogue’s Passage

1 Terramorphic Expanse

4 Plains

4 Island

4 Swamp

Additionally, players who purchase the deck will also receive 10 double-sided Borg tokens (5 of each of the two art variants).

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Magic: The Gathering news and updates as the Star Trek set release date approaches.

Magic: The Gathering is available now at local game shops and digitally through Magic Arena. The Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek Commander decks release November 13, 2026.