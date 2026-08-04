Magic: The Gathering – Hatsune Miku Gets Her Own Commander Deck

Magic: The Gathering has officially announced the very first Universes Beyond Secret Lair Commander Deck and it’s sure to be an incredibly popular one with virtual pop sensation Hatsune Miku taking the lead.

Hatsune Miku Commander Deck Secret Lair Drop Begins August 10

Hatsune Miku’s Fortnite crossover was a huge deal for gamers and now Magic: The Gathering fans are about to get in on the crossover fun, as well. An upcoming early August Secret Lair drop is bringing a Hatsune Miku-themed Commander Deck to the lineup.

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The Secret Lair Commander Deck: Hatsune Miku deck will cost players $149.99. Like all Secret Lair drops, this deck will only be available for a limited time and could potentially sell out quickly.

“Designed by Magic: The Gathering’s Carmen Klomparens, this deck is the first Universes Beyond Secret Lair Commander Deck, combining the creativity of Secret Lair with one of the world’s most recognizable virtual performers. Headlined by Trostani, Selesnya’s Voice as “Miku, Song of the People,” the deck invites players to flood the board with creatures, gain massive amounts of life, and turn that momentum into a performance worthy of an encore.”

A limited quantity will be available to ship right away, while additional orders placed during the window are expected to ship in May 2027 in North America and June 2027 in the EU/UK.

The Secret Lair Commander Deck: Hatsune Miku will include:

1x Ready-to-play 100-card Commander deck 12x Foil borderless cards featuring new artwork 7x Foil borderless basic Plains featuring new artwork 7x Foil borderless basic Forests featuring new artwork 74x Non-foil reprints

10x Non-foil double-sided tokens

1x Trostani, Selensya’s Voice as “Miku, Song of the People” display commander (not legal in sanctioned play)

1x Deck box

Built around a classic green-white lifegain strategy, Secret Lair Commander Deck: Hatsune Miku plays exactly like a great Miku performance feels: joyful, communal, and bigger with every verse.

Cards like Archangel of Thune, Aetherflux Reservoir, Crested Sunmare, Rhys the Redeemed, Voice of the Blessed, and Mirari’s Wake help players build an ever-growing board state, gain life in huge bursts, and transform that life total into a win condition.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Magic: The Gathering news and updates.

Magic: The Gathering is available now at local game shops and digitally through Magic Arena. The Secret Lair Commander Deck: Hatsune Miku deck will be available to order beginning August 10 at 9 a.m. PT