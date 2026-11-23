One of the staples of Magic: The Gathering’s popular Commander format is getting the Dune treatment, but players won’t be able to crack open this card in any booster packs.

Magic: The Gathering Releases The Reliquary Tower as ‘Emperor’s Hutment’

Screenshot: Wizards of the Coast

The My Arrakis, My Superdrop Secret Lair products bring a ton of Dune-themed cards and art to the tabletop game for Magic: The Gathering collectors. The drop includes three themed products and one special promo card.

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This time around the special Secret Lair promotional card is the Reliquary Tower rethemed as Dune’s Emperor’s Hutment.

Legions of Sardaukar await within the hutment, ready to act at the emperor’s command. You’ll receive one (1) foil Reliquary Tower as “Emperor’s Hutment” promo card for every $149.99 spent while supplies last.

For players who aren’t as familiar with the card, Reliquary Tower is an incredibly popular choice for Commander decks and this new art variant would likely get a ton of use from most fans of the format who also love the world of Dune.

Collectors who plan to from at least $149.99 on Secret Lair products with this drop and earn the Reliquary Tower reward should make sure they take these steps ahead of time to prepare for the drop:

Create a Wizards Account: For a faster checkout, save your shipping and payment info at myaccounts.wizards.com/registration.

Double-check your address: Make sure your shipping details are current so that your order arrives at the right place.

Enter the pre-queue: The pre-queue opens at 8 a.m. PT, 1 hour before the sale goes live at 9 a.m. PT. To enter the pre-queue, add any product to your cart and proceed to checkout.

Queue placement: When the sale begins, customers already in the pre-queue are randomly assigned a spot in line. Anyone who proceeds to checkout after 9 a.m. PT enters the queue in the order they proceed to checkout.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Magic: The Gathering news and updates.

Magic: The Gathering is available now at local game shops and digitally through Magic Arena. the My Arrakis, My Superdrop products are available starting November 30, 2026.