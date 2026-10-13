Magic: The Gathering – How To Win Physical Reality Fracture Booster Boxes on Magic Arena

Magic: The Gathering players have the chance to prove their skill in upcoming Magic Arena tournaments this month and earn a booster box of Reality Fracture that could be delivered to their front door.

Whether players prefer to grind tournaments online or in-person, most Magic: The Gathering players agree that cracking open a physical booster box full of cards is one of the most exciting parts of the game.

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In-person players get the chance to earn booster packs quite frequently at local drafts or constructed tournaments, but Magic Arena players are mostly limited to winning in-game digital packs or other Magic Arena currencies. Luckily, the Arena Direct is an exception to that rule.

Arena Direct is an event series in which players compete on MTG Arena for physical rewards that are shipped to them after the event ends.

Here are all the details players need to know about the upcoming Arena Direct opportunity:

Event open: October 23, 2026, at 8 a.m. Pacific (15:00 UTC)

Signup close: November 2, 2026, at 8 a.m. Pacific (16:00 UTC)

Event end: November 2, 2026, at 11 a.m. Pacific (19:00 UTC)

OR once the event entry limit has been reached—No new matches begin after this time but matches in progress will be allowed to finish.

Format: Best-of-One Reality Fracture Sealed

Entry: 6,000 Gems per entry

Rewards: 0–2 wins: No rewards 3 wins: 2,700 gems, 8 MTG Arena packs 4 wins: 5,400 gems, 16 MTG Arena packs 5 wins: 8,100 gems, 24 MTG Arena packs 6 wins: 1 Reality Fracture Play Booster box* 7 wins: 2 Reality Fracture Play Booster boxes*



Before diving into the tournaments and attempting to pull off six or seven wins, players should keep the following limitations and requirements in mind:

You must be 18 years or older to participate.

Arena Direct is not available in all regions/territories and is void where prohibited.

You must have an active and valid Wizards account with an up-to-date email address and country information. (Visit the Arena Direct FAQ for information on updating these.)

The Arena Direct is an exciting opportunity for competitive players, but it’s definitely a serious challenge to make it to those top two prize tiers. Players who aren’t familiar with the tournament scene and the latest metagame should temper their expectations before diving into the event.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Magic: The Gathering news and updates throughout the rest of the Reality Fracture season.

Magic: The Gathering is available now at local game shops and digitally through Magic Arena.