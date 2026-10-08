Magic: The Gathering Is Bringing Back Four Out of Print Commander Decks

More than three years after their original launch, these four highly sought after Magic: The Gathering Commander decks are returning thanks to a small reprint run.

Magic: The Gathering – Warhammer 40k Commander Decks Return

Magic: The Gathering preconstructed Commander decks tend to sell out fairly quickly after release and do not return in future printings. Instead, new products arrive with the next set and the cycle continues.

Videos by VICE

That said, it sounds like Wizards of the Coast is making an exception and bringing back four Commander decks from 2022 for a small reprint, which should help lower the very high prices the decks currently go for on the secondhand market.

After spotting reports of game stores being able to order the Warhammer 40K Commander decks, IGN contact Wizards of the Coast for more information. According to the Wizards of the Coast spokesperson who talked to IGN:

“Yes, we can confirm that we did a small reprint of the Commander decks that will be available to distributors and stores soon… Fans and WPN retailers should check with their distributors for availability, as it may vary by region.”

For those who aren’t familiar with the 2022 decks, here is a short summary of each one:

Forces of the Imperium Ready-to-play Warhammer 40,000 Commander Deck with 100 Cards – Imperial Armed Forces White Blue Black Deck – Includes 2 Legendary Foil Cards and 98 Non-Oil Cards All cards show Warhammer inspired illustrations – including 42 cards that For the first time in magic. t. 1 display commander card as etched foil card 10 double-sided token cards, 1 life point counter and 1 deck box.

Necron Dynasties 100-card ready-to-play Warhammer 40,000 Commander Deck— Necron Dynasties Black Deck—contains 2 legendary traditional foil cards plus 98 nonfoil cards Every card features Warhammer-themed art—including 42 cards that are new to Magic 1 foil-etched Display Commander 10 double-sided tokens, 1 life tracker, and 1 deck box

Tyranid Swarm 100-card ready-to-play Warhammer 40,000 Commander Deck—Tyranid Swarm Green-Blue-Red Deck—contains 2 legendary traditional foil cards plus 98 nonfoil cards Every card features Warhammer-themed art—including 42 cards that are new to Magic 1 foil-etched Display Commander 10 double-sided tokens, 1 life tracker, and 1 deck box

The Ruinous Powers 100-card ready-to-play Warhammer 40,000 Commander Deck—The Ruinous Powers Blue-Black-Red Chaos Deck—contains 2 legendary traditional foil cards plus 98 nonfoil cards Every card features Warhammer-themed art—including 42 cards that are new to Magic 1 foil-etched Display Commander 10 double-sided tokens, 1 life tracker, and 1 deck box



Commander players who are hoping to get their hands on one of these decks (or more) should visit their local game shops as soon as possible and see if they’re accepting pre-orders for the restock.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Magic: The Gathering news and updates.

Magic: The Gathering is available now at local game shops and digitally through Magic Arena.