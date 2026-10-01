Magic: The Gathering Is Getting Kpop Demon Hunter and Marvel Zombies Collabs

Magic: The Gathering is preparing to roll out a massive new spooky superdrop to celebrate Halloween season with some very exciting collaborations.

Magic: The Gathering Corn MAze Superdrop Goes On Sale October 12

Magic: The Gathering’s next Secret Lair Superdrop is jam-packed with content and full of exciting collaborations. Collectors will have a chance to pick up limited-edition cards inspired by Jim Henson’s Labyrinth, KPop Demon Hunters, and Marvel: Zombies.

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Wizards of the Coast announced Secret Lair: Corn Maze Superdrop, a new collection of special, limited Magic: The Gathering drops arriving October 12. This Superdrop winds through three different paths through Jim Henson’s Labyrinth, Netflix’s – KPop Demon Hunters, a Marvel universe where the heroes have a serious hunger problem, Mirrodin artifact lands rebuilt in stark industrial style, a grove of extremely chill Treefolk, and a mono-black drop full of sacrifice, transformation, and things best not left alone in the field after dark.

Here are the full contents of each collection:

Secret Lair x Jim Henson’s Labyrinth: Should You Need Us 1x Jodah, the Unifier as “Sarah, Champion to the Lost”, 1x Kogla, the Titan Ape as “Ludo, Rock Caller”, 1x Shigeki, Jukai Visionary as “The Wiseman, Eccentric Oracle”, 1x Wort, Boggart Auntie as “Hoggle, Heart in Conflict”, 1x Kami of the Crescent Moon as “The Worm, Sagely Guide”, 1x Lu Xun, Scholar General as “Sir Didymus, Rider of Ambrosius” // “Sir Didymus, Faithful Companion

Secret Lair x Jim Henson’s Labyrinth: Fear Me, Love Me 1x Muxus, Goblin Grandee as “Jareth, Goblin King”, 1x Boggart Shenanigans as “Call Out the Goblins!”, 1x Dance with Calamity as “Dance with Goblins”, 1x Goblin Rabblemaster as “Goblin Cradle-Thieves”, 1x Claim the Firstborn as “The Kidnapping of Toby”, 1x Trinisphere as “I’ve Brought You a Gift”

Secret Lair x Jim Henson’s Labyrinth: Through the Labyrinth 1x Timely Ward as “Rescue in the 13th Hour”, 1x Chronomantic Escape as “Under Jareth’s Spell”, 1x Delayed Blast Fireball as “Frenzy of the Fireys”, 1x Tempt with Discovery as “The Goblin King’s Offer”, 1x Rogue’s Passage as “Shaft of Hands”, 1x Planar Temporal Gateway as “Doors of Indecision”, 1x Leveler as “The Cleaners Leveler”

Secret Lair x KPop Demon Hunters: How It’s Done 1x Dawn’s Truce, 1x Unbreakable Formation, 1x Freed from the Real, 1x Swan Song, 1x Demonic Counsel, 1x Tempt with Immortality, 1x Underworld Breach

Secret Lair x Marvel: Zombies 1x Unstoppable Slasher, 1x Zombie Apocalypse, 1x Vogar, Necropolis Tyrant as “Zombie Giant-Man”, 1x God-Eternal Bontu as “Zombie Thor”, 1x Wilhelt, the Rotcleaver as “Zombie Captain America”, 1x Varina, Lich Queen as “Zombie Scarlet Witch”

Artist Series: Veronique Meignaud 1x Bloodsoaked Champion, 1x Voldaren Pariah // Abolisher of Bloodlines, 1x Ashnod’s Altar, 1x Cabal Stronghold

Manufactured Grounds by See Machine 1x Ancient Den, 1x Seat of the Synod, 1x Vault of Whispers, 1x Great Furnace, 1x Tree of Tales

Peace, Love, & Treefolk 1x Dauntless Dourbark, 1x Leaf-Crowned Elder, 1x Timber Protector, 1x Treefolk Harbinger, 1x Doran, the Siege Tower



All Secret Lair: Corn Maze Superdrop drops will be available in Traditional Foil Edition ($39.99) and Non-Foil ($29.99) while supplies last.

Secret Lair: Corn Maze Superdrop will go on sale starting at 9 a.m. PT on October 12, with all eight drops available in limited quantities. Fans will also receive an exclusive foil Maze of Ith as “The Labyrinth” promo card for every $199 spent, while supplies last. Terms and conditions may apply.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Magic: The Gathering news and updates.

Magic: The Gathering is available now at local game shops and digitally through Magic Arena. The Corn Maze Superdrop will go on sale starting at 9 a.m. PDT on October 12.