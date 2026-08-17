Magic: The Gathering Just Released Five New The Hobbit Drops With Super Rare Cards and Art

Magic: The Gathering players can now attempt to order five different brand-new products as part of the latest The Hobbit-themed superdrop.

Secret Lair x The Hobbit: A Marvelous Mathoms Superdrop

Magic: The Gathering’s latest Secret Lair drop went live today and brought a ton of new The Hobbit-themed cards out to tempt Lord of the Rings fans with limited quantity rare products.

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The A Marvelous Mathoms Superdrop went live for pre-orders this morning and actually includes five unique products, each with a different theme and art style.

Here is a full breakdown of each product and which Magic: The Gathering cards players can find in them:

Secret Lair x The Hobbit: He Who Walks Unseen 1x Arcane Heist, 1x Contentious Plan, 1x Curiosity, 1x Solve the Equation, 1x Windfall

Secret Lair x The Hobbit: Second Breakfast and Beyond 7x Food Token

Secret Lair x The Hobbit: Over the Edge of the Wild 1x Cloudshift, 1x Tocasia’s Welcome as “Quite a Merry Gathering”, 1x Stony Silence, 1x Imp’s Mischief, 1x Seize the Spoils

Secret Lair x The Hobbit: Smaug’s Spoils 1x Fellwar Stone as “Erebor Heirloom”, 1x Lightning Greaves, 1x Liquimetal Torque, 1x Sol Ring, 1x Thought Vessel

Secret Lair x The Hobbit: Desolation 1x Defile, 1x Diabolic Intent, 1x Dread Return, 1x Mirkwood Bats, 1x Read the Bones



Secret Lair x The Hobbit: He Who Walks Unseen will be available exclusively in Out of Sight edition for $59.99, while all other Secret Lair x The Hobbit drops will be available in Foil ($39.99) and Non-Foil ($29.99) while supplies last.

For every $199 spent, orders will also come with a promo Arcane Signet as “Heart of the Mountain”, featuring the gemstone found deep beneath the Lonely Mountain, while supplies last.

As always, Secret Lair drops are really targetted for the collectible and superfan market and the average Magic: The Gathering player probably won’t make a grab for these products unless there happens to be a particular hard to find card in one that they’ve been searching for.

The A Marvelous Mathoms Superdrop follows the recent Secret Lair Commander Deck: Hatsune Miku which went up for sale on August 10. That first of its find Secret Lair Commander Deck ended up being incredibly successful thanks to the popularity surrounding both the 100-card format and Hatsune Miku.

It will be very interesting to see how well these The Hobbit products sell now that they have the spotlight. Be sure to check back soon for lots more Magic: The Gathering news and updates.

Magic: The Gathering is available now at local game shops and digitally through Magic Arena.