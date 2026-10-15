Magic: The Gathering – Kona Combo Full Decklist Revealed

Magic: The Gathering players who enjoy winning games with a combo that feels like cheating will definitely want to check out the decklist for the Kona Combo preconstructed product.

Every Card in the Kona Combo Preconstructed Deck

This week Magic Arena is adding five preconstructed decks to the shop as part of the Champion Series: Standard product drop. There’s a nice variety of archetypes available to ensure that different types of players can find a deck that fits their playstyle.

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Magic: The Gathering players who prefer to win by carefully piecing together a game-ending combo should definitely take a moment to check out the Kona Combo list. This deck is available for 17,450 Gems from October 16 through November 9.

Here is a breakdown of the full Kona Combo decklist:

Creature

1 Terror of the Peaks

4 Kona, Rescue Beastie

4 Marang River Regent

3 Formidable Speaker

Enchantment

4 Omniscience

3 Lost in the Maze

4 Roiling Dragonstorm

Instant

3 Spell Snare

3 Dispelling Exhale

3 Consult the Star Charts

Sorcery

4 Stock Up

Land

2 Island

4 Cavern of Souls

4 Breeding Pool

4 Willowrush Verge

4 Evendo, Waking Haven

4 Uthros, Titanic Godcore

2 Island

Players who aren’t as comfortable playing combo decks may want to check out one of the other Champion Series: Standard decks instead:

Planeswalker Control

Cleric Life Gain

Lizard Aggro

Eerie Aggro

Prices vary from deck to deck based on how many Rares and Mythic Rares are included in each list. That said, the price isn’t necessarily a representation of the power level. The decks go live on October 16 and it will be very interesting to see how frequently they pop up in Quick Match rounds and Standard tournament events in the coming weeks.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Magic: The Gathering news and updates.

Magic: The Gathering is available now at local game shops and digitally through Magic Arena.