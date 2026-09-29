Magic: The Gathering – Magic Arena Reality Fracture Update and Arena Direct Dates

Magic: The Gathering’s new set, Reality Fracture, officially goes live on Magic Arena today and players are finally able to dive into Jace’s twisted echoverse.

Screenshot: Wizards of the Coast

September 29 marks the official launch of Reality Fracture on Magic Arena. The full product line won’t release physically for a few more days, but there’s plenty of digital events for fans to check out right now.

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Magic Arena players should keep the following in mind as the update rolls out:

Reality Fracture will have a variety of new achievements with prizes you can earn by playing with the set on MTG Arena.

New and returning mechanics can be read about in the Reality Fracture Mechanics article.

We recently published the full schedule of MTG Arena events being held during Reality Fracture’s release. This schedule kicks off tomorrow and runs into November.

Additionally, competitive players should keep in mind that the first Reality Fracture Arena Direct is arriving in just a few days.

“From October 2–11, you can get to know the new set on the battlefield by diving into Jace’s Echoverse and facing off against other competitors. The format for this event is Best-of-One Reality Fracture Sealed. Players with three to six wins will earn gems and MTG Arena packs, while players who reach seven wins will net themselves a Reality Fracture Collector Booster box, while supplies last!”

As a reminder, players can compete during October to earn these ranked rewards at the end of the month:

Bronze Reward: 1 Reality Fracture pack

Silver Reward: 1 Reality Fracture pack + 500 gold

Gold Reward: 2 Reality Fracture packs + 1,000 gold + Break Under Pressure card style

Platinum Reward: 3 Reality Fracture packs + 1,000 gold + Break Under Pressure and Simulacrum Shaper card styles

Diamond Reward: 4 Reality Fracture packs + 1,000 gold + Break Under Pressure and Simulacrum Shaper card styles

Mythic Reward: 5 Reality Fracture packs + 1,000 gold + Break Under Pressure and Simulacrum Shaper card styles

That should be everything players need to know as they prepare to start cracking packs and diving into Reality Fracture events for the first time.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Magic: The Gathering news and updates as the Reality Fracture launch plays out.

Magic: The Gathering is available now at local game shops and digitally through Magic Arena. The full Reality Fracture product line releases on October 2.