Magic: The Gathering Marvel Super Heroes – All Commander Decks Revealed

Magic: The Gathering’s next big set arrives very soon and players who are luckily enough to find product on the shelves will have four unique Commander decks to choose from.

Screenshot: Wizards of the Coast

Although competitive Magic: The Gathering players are likely most interested in new staples for Standard decks or the Limited metagame archetypes arriving with the release of the Marvel Super Heroes set, there are a lot of players who are going to be most excited about the additions to the Commander format.

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Commander is a multiplayer (more than two player) focused variant of Magic: The Gathering where players construct 100 card decks with no repeats (aside from Basic Lands). Each recent set in Magic: The Gathering’s history has also included a handful of preconstructed Commander decks that players can pick up and play with.

These decks tend to be very popular and often sell out pretty quickly at local game shops and online. Players can take a look at each of the new decks now and decide who one (or ones) they want to hunt down or pre-order.

Here is a full list of the upcoming Magic: The Gathering Marvel Super Heroes Commander Decks:

Avengers Assemble

Wakanda Forever

The Fantastic Four

Doom Prevails

For players who are unfamiliar with the Commander Deck product line, each deck will come with the following contents:

1 Ready-to-play 100-card Commander deck Avengers Assemble, Wakanda Forever, and Doom Prevails Commander decks include the following: 1 Traditional foil face commander with borderless art 99 Non-foil cards, including 29 new-to-Magic cards

The Fantastic Four Commander deck includes the following: 4 Traditional foil face commanders with borderless art 96 Non-foil cards, including 26 new-to-Magic cards

10 Non-foil double-sided tokens

1 Reference card

1 Deck box

Magic fans who are collectors may also be interested in hunting down the even more rare Collector’s Edition Commander decks. The big difference is that these ones include a ton of foils:

Avengers Assemble, Wakanda Forever, and Doom Prevails Collector’s Edition Commander decks include the following: 1 Surge foil face commander with borderless art 99 Surge foil cards, including full-art basic lands and 29 new-to-Magic cards

The Fantastic Four Collector’s Edition Commander deck includes the following: 4 Surge foil face commanders with borderless art 96 Surge foil cards, including full-art basic lands and 26 new-to-Magic cards



The collector’s editions also include 10 double-sided tokens. These tokens are surge foil on one side and non-foil on the other side.

Players who want to dig further into the details can check out the full 100-card decklists for each Commander deck now. Be sure to check back soon for lots more Magic: The Gathering and other tabletop gaming news and updates.

Magic: The Gathering is available now at game shops and digitally through Magic Arena. The Marvel Super Heroes set releases June 26.