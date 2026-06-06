Magic: The Gathering Marvel Super Heroes Mechanics Explained

Magic: The Gathering’s upcoming Marvel Super Heroes set releases in just a few weeks, so now would be the perfect time for players to start wrapping their heads around the new rules and mechanics that will show up at their pre-release and launch events.

All Marvel Super Heroes Magic: The Gathering Mechanics

Screenshot: Wizards of the Coast

As always, the upcoming Magic: The Gathering set will feature a mix of new and returning mechanics. Players who want to master the metagame, or just competently play through a casual game, should take the time to check out these mechanics and see how they work.

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Here is a breakdown of everything new and veteran players need to know to play Magic: The Gathering with the new Marvel Super Heroes cards.

power-Up

Power-up abilities are designed to give some creatures added punch at just the right time to overcome any foe. Each power-up ability is an activated ability that can be activated only once. You’ll put one or more +1/+1 counters on the creature. These serve as a handy reminder that you activated the power-up ability. There may also be other effects.

One particularly important note is that if the creature enters and you activate the power-up ability all in the same turn, you get a discount on the power-up activation.

Teamwork

Spells with teamwork call upon your friends to provide a little something extra. Teamwork is found on a selection of instants and sorceries in this set. It represents an optional additional cost to cast those spells. If you choose to cast a spell with teamwork, check out the number included in the teamwork ability and tap any number of untapped creatures you control with total power equal to or greater than that number.

Casting a spell with teamwork can mean all sorts of things. On HULK SMASH!, you’ll be able to choose both modes, SMASHing with reckless abandon. On other instants and sorceries, teamwork can provide either an additional effect or an upgraded effect.

Plan

Plan is a new enchantment subtype found on a group of enchantments. Each has a triggered ability that tells you what action you need to take to advance the plan. For Doom Reigns Supreme, that’s having Villains you control enter. This triggered ability will put a plan counter on the enchantment and give you a minor reward as it resolves.

A second ability will reward you for bringing the Plan to fruition, triggering when a certain plan counter is put on the enchantment. For Doom Reigns Supreme, that’s the fifth plan counter. As that triggered ability resolves, you’ll sacrifice the Plan and unlock your ultimate reward.

Connive

If a creature you control is instructed to connive, first you draw a card then discard a card. If you discard a nonland card this way, put a +1/+1 counter on the creature that connived.

One important note: If a creature isn’t on the battlefield as an ability that tells it to connive resolves, the creature will still connive. You’ll still draw a card and discard a card. You won’t be able to put a +1/+1 counter on the creature no matter what you discard, as it’s no longer on the battlefield.

Modal Double-FAced Cards

Modal Double-Faced cards, which were originally introduced in Magic: The Gathering’s Marvel’s Spider-Man set, are returning. Each one has two card faces, and if you’re casting one, you choose which one you’re casting. If one enters the battlefield without being cast, it enters with its front face up.

There used to be a rule that modal double-faced cards couldn’t transform, but that rule is long gone. Now, any modal double-faced card that’s instructed to transform will, and many such cards in this set include abilities to make that happen.

That should be just about everything players need to know to prepare for the upcoming Marvel Super Heroes sets. There will obviously be some more complicated interactions as the cards hit the table, but mastering these core mechanics is a great start.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Magic: The Gathering and other tabletop gaming news and updates.

Magic: The Gathering is available now at game shops and digitally through Magic Arena. The Marvel Super Heroes set releases June 26.