Magic: The Gathering – Nauctis: The Sunken Realm Pre-Release and Launch Date Details

Magic: The Gathering’s first 2027 set will be launching shortly after the new year arrives and players can now start marking their calendars for all of the most important Nauctis: The Sunken Realm dates.

Nauctis: The Sunken Realm Full Calendar of Events

Magic: The Gathering players are currently busy bolding going where no man has gone before with the Star Trek set, but it won’t be long before the next big release arrives to shake things up.

Videos by VICE

The first Magic: The Gathering set of 2027 will be Nauctis: The Sunken Realm. This underwater-themed Magic Multiverse set launches in early February and includes a standard rotation.

Nauctis: The Sunken Realm prerelease events will kick off on January 29, ahead of the set’s February 5, 2027 tabletop release. Additionally, Magic Arena players will be able to get their hands on the cards and participate in new Nauctis-themed Limited and Constructed events beginning February 2, 2027.

Here is a full breakdown of the planned important dates for the Nauctis: The Sunken Realm set:

Story Begins: January 4, 2027

Standard Rotation: January 29

Prerelease Events: January 29–February 4

Magic Presents: Black History Month Celebration: February 1–28

MTG Arena Release Date: February 2

Tabletop Release: February 5

Two-Headed Giant Commander Night: February 5–April 1

Magic Academy: Learn to Play and Deck Building: February 5–April 1

Friday Night Magic: February 5–April 1

Standard Showdown: February 5–April 1

Commander Party, Part 1: February 12–18

Store Championship: February 19–March 18

MagicCon: Detroit and Pro Tour Nauctis: February 26–28

Magic Presents: Sunken Trove: March 5–April 1

Magic Spotlight: Nauctis in Zagreb, Croatia: March 13–14

Commander Party, Part 2: March 19–25

Magic Spotlight: Nauctis in Toronto, Canada: March 20–21

Players can expect to see a ton of spoilers and new reveals when the story begins on January 4, 2027. The story reveal window that leads up to the set’s launch usually includes a bunch of new card reveals until the full set is finally confirmed shortly before launch.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Magic: The Gathering news and updates as the arrival of Nauctis: The Sunken Realm gets closer.

Magic: The Gathering is available now at local game shops and digitally through Magic Arena. Nauctis: The Sunken Realm releases on February 5, 2027.