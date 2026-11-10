Magic: The Gathering New Set Launches On Arena and Kicks Off November Events

Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek officially arrives on Magic Arena on November 10 and the new set’s launch kicks off an exciting series of November events for players to dive into.

Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek Is Available Now on Magic Arena

Screenshot: Wizards of the Coast

After months of teasers and waiting, it’s finally time for Magic: The Gathering players to dive into the latest Universes Beyond set. Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek is available on Magic Arena now and players can start ripping open packs, playing through drafts, and updating their constructed decks with new, Star Trek-themed abilities.

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Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek releases on Magic Arena with an array of new achievements that allow players to earn prizes for playing with the set. As always, there will be a new Mastery Pass and Set Mastery tracks available, as well.

The first Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek Arena Direct will fire up this weekend. From November 13–22, you can face off against other players in Best-of-One matches of Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek Sealed, and maybe take home some prizes for a strong performance. Three to six wins will be good for gems and MTG Arena packs, while seven wins will earn you a Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek Collector Booster box, while supplies last.

Additionally, there will be Qualifier Play-In events and Qualifier Weekend events. Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month’s Qualifier Weekend events. Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

November 14: Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In

November 20: Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In

November 21–22: Qualifier Weekend

Players can check out all of those upcoming events as they work through the new set and make their way up the ranked ladder to earn special rewards when the month comes to a close.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Magic: The Gathering news and updates as the Star Trek set launch continues to play out.

Magic: The Gathering is available now at local game shops and digitally through Magic Arena. The Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek set is available now digitally through Magic Arena and the global tabletop launch will follow on November 13.