Magic: The Gathering Offers First Look at Netflix’s PLANESWALKER

Magic: The Gathering is making the leap from the tabletop to the screen with its first major animated series in 2027.

Magic: The Gathering Offers Sneak Peek at Netflix’s Planeswalker

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Afters years and years of waiting, Magic: The Gathering players are closer than ever to finally seeing stories from the game’s universe told in a high production value adaptation. The upcoming Netflix saga in being created in partnership with Hasbro Entertainment and Wizards of the Coast.

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Some key team members from the Magic: The Gathering team shared an early sneak peek at some development art and a few moments of actual animation for the upcoming Netflix series, which is titled PLANESWALKER and seems to focus on Chandra…

“PLANESWALKER, an epic fantasy saga from the world of Magic: The Gathering, chronicles the fierce clash between formidable mages known as Planeswalkers.”

At the center of this struggle for power and survival burns Chandra, a volatile pyromancer hunted for her gifts, and haunted by her past. Confronted by an insidious force, Chandra and some of the most legendary Planeswalkers must harness their extraordinary abilities, navigate treacherous alliances, and battle their own inner demons to prevent a cataclysmic war that threatens to consume their very existence. As the line between victory and annihilation grows thinner, a single spark determines the fate of thousands of worlds.

The sneak peek closes with the reveal of a 2027 release window on Netflix, but no specific release date was shared at this time.

From the look of the art and the teasers hidden throughout the sneak peek, it seems like the core planeswalkers (Chandra, Lilliana, Garruk, Jace, and Ajani) will likely exist and appear in the series in one form or another.

If the show ends up being successful and lasting for multiple seasons, there is no shortage of inspiration, worlds, or characters for PLANESWALKER to explore. The game has decades of lore to mine for content and plenty of compelling heroes, villains, and settings.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Magic: The Gathering news and updates coming out of this weekend’s big events.

PLANESWALKER will debut on Netflix in 2027.