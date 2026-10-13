Magic: The Gathering – Planeswalker Control Full Decklist Revealed

Magic: The Gathering players will soon have the chance to pick up a powerful planeswalker-themed preconstructed Standard deck to add to their collection.

Every Card in Champion Deck: Standard | Planeswalker Control

Screenshot: Wizards of the Coast

Magic Arena is preparing to release five new Standard decks on the MTG Arena Store on October 16. The Champion Decks include a variety of playstyles and there should be something for every type of player in the collection.

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The decks are quite powerful for preconstructed products and offer players an instant way to dive into competitive Standard tournaments with a respectable decklist. Players who take a liking to a particular deck can find ways to improve and enhance it as their collection on Magic Arena grows.

When it arrives later this month, the Planeswalker Control Champion Deck will be available on Magic Arena for 13,050 Gems.

Here is a full breakdown of every card included in the preconstructed Planeswalker Control deck:

Creature

2 Theorist’s Proxy

2 Wan Shi Tong, Librarian

Instant

4 Countersculpt

4 Fatehold Charm

4 Get Lost

4 Jace’s Machinations

1 Final Showdown

Sorcery

3 Day of Judgment

2 Split Up

Land

1 Theorist’s Sanctum

2 Plains

1 Demolition Field

4 Floodfarm Verge

1 Fountainport

4 Hallowed Fountain

3 Island

2 Meticulous Archive

2 Plains

3 Island

1 Restless Anchorage

2 Fabled Passage

Planeswalker

2 Chandra, Chill of Compliance

3 Jace, Reality Sculptor

3 The Theorist, Jace Beleren

Planeswalker Control and the other four new Champion Decks will be available in the store until November 9. The other decks in the collection include Cleric Life Gain, Lizard Aggro, Kona Combo, and Eerie Aggro.

There are also a range of prices for the decks, depending on how many rares and mythic rares each of the different deck lists include.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Magic: The Gathering and Magic Arena news and updates.

Magic: The Gathering is available now at local game shops and digitally through Magic Arena.