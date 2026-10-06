Magic: The Gathering Players Have Another Chance to Pickup The Rare Mystery Booster Commander Edition Box

Magic: The Gathering players who love a chaotic Commander experience can celebrate MagicCon from home with their friends with the upcoming Festival in a Box: Atlanta 2026 drop.

Festival in a Box: Atlanta 2026 Contents and Price

Magic: The Gathering players who are will to drop a few hundred dollars have the chance to pick up a Mystery Booster Commander Edition box and host a chaos draft with their local pod. The upcoming release is going on sale in just a few weeks and players will want to act quickly when it drops before the supply sells out.

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Festival in a Box: Atlanta 2026 will be available on October 19, 2026, for $249.99 while supplies last at MagicSecretLair.com and limited to two (2) per customer.

Each copy of Festival in a Box: Atlanta 2026 costs $249.99 and includes:

1x Mystery Booster Commander Edition box

1x Secret Gallery: Atlanta Foil Edition Secret Lair drop

4x Festival in a Box promo cards

Each box of Mystery Booster Commander Edition contains 24 boosters. Each booster contains the following:

20 Magic: The Gathering cards 3 White common or uncommon cards 3 Blue common or uncommon cards 3 Black common or uncommon cards 3 Red common or uncommon cards 3 Green common or uncommon cards 1 Reprint wildcard of any rarity 1 Rare or mythic rare reprinted commander 1 Non-foil (95.25%) or traditional foil (4.75%) new-to-Magic commander 1 Non-foil or traditional foil card A non-foil (43.3%) or traditional foil (2%) common or uncommon Future Sight frame card A non-foil (52%) or traditional foil (2.4%) rare or mythic rare Future Sight frame card A traditional foil acorn-stamp card (less than 1%) 1 Playtest card



The cards in the booster box are mashup of reprints from throughout Magic’s history that were hand-selected for the ultimate Commander Draft experience. Players will find playtest cards, Future Sight frame cards, and new-to-Magic commanders.

These types of limited-edition drops are usually very popular and tend to sell out quickly as they are posted, so shoppers who are seriously interested should be sure to lock in their purchase right at launch for the best chance to securing the product.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Magic: The Gathering news and updates.

Magic: The Gathering is available now at local game shops and digitally through Magic Arena. The Festival in a Box: Atlanta 2026 will be available on October 19, 2026.