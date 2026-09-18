Magic: The Gathering Reality Fracture Pre-Release Dates and Details

The next Magic: The Gathering set launches in early October, but players can get early access to Reality Fracture cards by taking part in an upcoming pre-release event in late September.

Reality Fracture Pre-release Event Guide

Screenshot: Magic The Gathering/Wizards of the Coast

One of the most exciting times of each Magic: The Gathering set cycle is the pre-release window. For those who aren’t familiar, pre-release events offer players around the world the chance to dive into a new set early and check out the cards in special, casual tournaments.

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Pre-release events are very new-player friendly are are really all about having fun and learning new mechanics and cards. For Reality Fracture’s launch, the events kick off starting on September 25.

Pre-releases are a premier way to learn the ins and outs of a new set and test out the new cards you’re most excited to play with.

At a pre-release event, players construct a 40-card sealed deck out of the contents of a Reality Fracture Prerelease Pack and any number of basic lands. Each Reality Fracture Prerelease Pack contains the following:

6 Reality Fracture Play Boosters

1 Traditional foil promo card

1 Deck box

1 Spindown die

Additionally, if you preordered any Reality Fracture products from your local game store, you can pick those up starting on September 25 as long as they’re available.

Some local game stores offer Two-Headed Giant Prerelease events, where teams of two build and play their decks against other duos. Starting with Reality Fracture, Wizards of the Coast is changing how these versions of Prerelease events are run.

Each pair of players will receive a Prerelease Pack and two Play Boosters to construct their sealed decks. The team is making this change for several reasons, but the primary goal is to replicate the deck building of one-on-one Sealed and make these events more accessible to players.

Players who prefer to play Magic: The Gathering digitally will be able to access Reality Fracture products and events on Magic Arena beginning September 29, 2026.

That should be everything players need to know to prepare for the upcoming pre-release events. Be sure to review the new and returning mechanics before cracking open any packs.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Magic: The Gathering news and updates.

Magic: The Gathering is available now at local game shops and digitally through Magic Arena. Reality Fracture releases on October 2, 2026.