Magic: The Gathering Reign of Dragons – Full Commander Decklist

Magic: The Gathering players who are looking for their next 100-card deck can now check out every card included in the upcoming Reign of Dragons Foundations Commander precon.

Foundations Commander – Reign of Dragons Full Decklist Revealed

Magic: The Gathering’s 100-card format has been a fan-favorite for years, but it’s quickly becoming one of the most popular ways to play the game now that Wizards of the Coast is releasing more frequent and enticing pre-constructed Commander decks.

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The upcoming Reality Fracture product line includes five new mono-color Commander decks that are designed to give newer players a lower cost and simpler entry point to the format. Each Foundations Commander deck has a fairly straightforward theme and strategy, but they still contain exciting cards that will be useful staples in the format.

Here is the full decklist for the mono-red Reign of Dragons Commander deck:

Creature

1 Lathliss, Dragon Queen

1 Atsushi, the Blazing Sky

1 Dragonhawk, Fate’s Tempest

1 Dragonmaster Outcast

1 Drakuseth, Maw of Flames

1 Goddric, Cloaked Reveler

1 Goldlust Triad

1 Hellkite Charger

1 Leyline Tyrant

1 Minion of the Mighty

1 Nogi, Draco-Zealot

1 Parapet Thrasher

1 Sarkhan, Dragon Ascendant

1 Scourge of the Throne

1 Scourge of Valkas

1 Shivan Devastator

1 Taurean Mauler

1 Terror of Mount Velus

1 Thunderbreak Regent

1 Thundermane Dragon

1 Tyrant’s Familiar

1 Utvara Hellkite

1 Anger

1 Dragonlord’s Servant

1 Dragonspeaker Shaman

1 Firespitter Whelp

1 Rapacious Dragon

1 Skyline Despot

Enchantment

1 Count on Luck

1 Crucible of Fire

1 Dragon Tempest

1 The Elder Dragon War

1 Outpost Siege

1 Warstorm Surge

1 Bitter Reunion

1 Breaching Dragonstorm

Artifact

1 Cursed Mirror

1 Orb of Dragonkind

1 Basilisk Collar

1 Dragon’s Hoard

1 Carnelian Orb of Dragonkind

1 Arcane Signet

1 Commander’s Sphere

1 Dragonstorm Globe

1 Fire Diamond

1 Hazoret’s Monument

1 Herald’s Horn

1 Sol Ring

1 Swiftfoot Boots

Instant

1 Chaos Warp

1 Magmaquake

1 Spit Flame

1 Abrade

1 Breath Weapon

1 Lightning Bolt

1 Thrill of Possibility

1 Unexpected Windfall

Sorcery

1 Blasphemous Act

1 Chain Reaction

1 Chandra’s Ignition

1 Hit the Mother Lode

1 Mana Geyser

Land

1 Bonders’ Enclave

1 Haven of the Spirit Dragon

1 Spinerock Knoll

1 War Room

1 Forgotten Cave

1 Temple of the False God

32 Mountain

Players who aren’t interesting in casting direct damage spells and summoning dragons may want to consider some of the other Foundations Commander decks instead. The

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Magic: The Gathering news and updates as the Reality Fracture launch approaches.

Magic: The Gathering is available now at local game shops and digitally through Magic Arena. The Foundations Commander decks will launch with the full Reality Fracture product line on October 2, 2026.