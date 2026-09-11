Magic: The Gathering Reveals 6 New Commander Decks

Magic: The Gathering Commander players will soon have a handful of new pre-constructed decks to check out and use to help get new players into the popular multiplayer format.

Magic: The Gathering Announces Foundations Commander Decks

Magic: The Gathering’s Commander format is one of the most popular ways to play the collectible card game. The 100-card deck constructed format is perfect for groups of three or four players who want to have longer games with dramatic back and forth swings.

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To help get even more players into the format, Wizards of the Coast is releasing a new lineup of Foundations Commander Decks alongside the Reality Fracture product release.

Each Foundations Commander deck contains a ready-to-play 100-card Commander deck, including a traditional foil version of the deck’s commander with borderless artwork. Each deck focuses on one of Magic’s five colors and has an easy-to-understand core strategy.

Here is a short breakdown of what to expect from each deck:

Calling All Angels: Take command of an army of Angels with Giada, Font of Hope. Each Angel you play makes your next one even bigger, so take to the skies and overwhelm your foes!

Take command of an army of Angels with Giada, Font of Hope. Each Angel you play makes your next one even bigger, so take to the skies and overwhelm your foes! Keen Engineering: Build a humming engine of artifacts with Sai, Master Thopterist. Once you’ve established a fleet of Thopters, start drawing cards until you find a game-ending mechanical creation.

Build a humming engine of artifacts with Sai, Master Thopterist. Once you’ve established a fleet of Thopters, start drawing cards until you find a game-ending mechanical creation. Wretched Ranks: Sometimes dead is better, and Ghoulcaller Gisa lives by that. Sacrifice a massive creature to unleash a Zombie horde, then bring your sacrificed creatures back from the graveyard to repeat the process.

Sometimes dead is better, and Ghoulcaller Gisa lives by that. Sacrifice a massive creature to unleash a Zombie horde, then bring your sacrificed creatures back from the graveyard to repeat the process. Reign of Dragons: Lathliss, Dragon Queen brings the heat, along with a flight of unstoppable Dragons! Race ahead of the competition with Treasure tokens, then cast the biggest, baddest Dragon you can get your hands on.

Lathliss, Dragon Queen brings the heat, along with a flight of unstoppable Dragons! Race ahead of the competition with Treasure tokens, then cast the biggest, baddest Dragon you can get your hands on. Tramplesaurus Rex: Go big or go home with Ghalta, Stampede Tyrant. Trample over any blockers, build up your lands, and take your seat at the top of the food chain.

These decks include a lot of core Commander staples and could easily be reconfigured into more powerful decks after new players have mastered the basics and expanded their collection.

Each Foundations Commander deck has an MSRP of $29.99.

Additionally, there will also be a Reality Fracture Commander deck available for more experienced players.

“Become the mastermind you always wanted to be with the Multiverse Reforged Commander deck! This deck is helmed by a four-color version of Jace, who seeks to remake the Multiverse in his own image. He’s brought his own versions of famous Magic legends that he can cheat onto the battlefield. Turn a random creature token into something unstoppable like Darksteel Angel and watch your opponents tremble before the Theorist!”

The Multiverse Reforged Commander deck has an MSRP of $49.99.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Magic: The Gathering news and updates.

Magic: The Gathering is available now at local game shops and digitally on Magic Arena.