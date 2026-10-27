Magic: The Gathering Reveals Big Surprise New Products in Superdrop

Magic: The Gathering players should prepare their wallets for five newly announced products that will be arriving in early November as part of a Star Trek-themed Secret Lair Superdrop.

Secret Lair x Star Trek: Set Phasers to Superdrop Revealed

Screenshot: Wizards of the Coast

Magic: The Gathering players have eagerly awaiting the November release of the next Universes Beyond set, which will officially bring Star Trek into the collectible card game’s world. To help celebrate the new set, Wizards of the Coast is also preparing a handful of limited-edition products that will go on sale, as well.

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The Secret Lair x Star Trek: Set Phasers to Superdrop includes five limited Magic: The Gathering drops arriving November 9 (with a sixth drop to be revealed later).

This Superdrop explores the many sides of Star Trek, from transporter rescues to Klingon cards, Star Trek: Lower Decks chaos, new worlds that inspire basic lands, and a special The Wrath of Khan drop.

Here is a breakdown of each drop that has been revealed so far:

Secret Lair x Star Trek Set Phasers to Superdrop: Beam Me Up gives players one of the most important roles on any starship, with a special reversible card treatment that mirrors Star Trek’s iconic transporters. Players can flip from a character in perilous danger on one side of the card to the safety of the transporter bay on the other. Even Scotty would be impressed.

gives players one of the most important roles on any starship, with a special reversible card treatment that mirrors Star Trek’s iconic transporters. Players can flip from a character in perilous danger on one side of the card to the safety of the transporter bay on the other. Even Scotty would be impressed. Secret Lair x Star Trek Set Phasers to Superdrop: New Worlds takes players beyond the final frontier, transforming basic lands into beautiful planets that would dazzle even the most experienced captain.

takes players beyond the final frontier, transforming basic lands into beautiful planets that would dazzle even the most experienced captain. Secret Lair x Star Trek Set Phasers to Superdrop: tlhIngan maH proves that there is no language quite like Klingon, with five cards that pay tribute to one of Star Trek’s most iconic species and their commanding tones. For those that haven’t yet mastered the dialect, the cards can be flipped to reveal the English translation.

proves that there is no language quite like Klingon, with five cards that pay tribute to one of Star Trek’s most iconic species and their commanding tones. For those that haven’t yet mastered the dialect, the cards can be flipped to reveal the English translation. Secret Lair x Star Trek Set Phasers to Superdrop: KHAAAAAAAAN pays homage to superhuman super-tyrant Khan Noonien Singh. With scenes and moments straight from the critically acclaimed movie Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, this drop brings all the vengeance, sacrifice, and obsession you could want from one of Star Trek’s most legendary rivalries.

pays homage to superhuman super-tyrant Khan Noonien Singh. With scenes and moments straight from the critically acclaimed movie Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, this drop brings all the vengeance, sacrifice, and obsession you could want from one of Star Trek’s most legendary rivalries. Secret Lair x Star Trek Set Phasers to Superdrop: Lower Decks shows that even one of Starfleet’s least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos, deserves its own drop. With four legendary creature cards paying tribute to characters, Mariner, Rutherford, Boimler, Tendi and a legendary artifact card which brings the trusty Cerritos itself to life.

All Secret Lair x Star Trek drops will be available in Foil ($39.99) and Non-Foil ($29.99) while supplies last.

As always, fans should keep in mind that Secret Lair drops are limited-edition and tend to sell out quickly. If there’s a product that a shopper wants to secure, they should try to lock in an order at launch so they don’t have to deal with prices on the secondary market later.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Magic: The Gathering news and updates.

Magic: The Gathering is available now at local game shops and digitally through Magic Arena. The Secret Lair x Star Trek: Set Phasers to Superdrop goes on sale November 9, 2026.