Magic: The Gathering Reveals Four New Nauctis Commander Decks

Fans of Magic: The Gathering’s 100-card multiplayer format can now get an early look at four new Commander decks that are arriving with the launch of Nauctis: The Sunken Realm.

Four New Commander Decks Revealed in Nauctis: The Sunken Realm PReview

Magic: The Gathering is hosting a very exciting Preview Panel this week and dropped a ton of exciting news about what is coming to the game in 2027. In addition to teasing a first look at Netflx’s Planeswalker animated series, the pane also offered an in-depth look at Nauctis: The Sunken Realm.

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Nauctis: The Sunken Realm is scheduled to launch in early February 2027 and, in addition to plenty of new products for Standard play and limited tournaments, the product line also includes four brand-new Commander decks for collectors to check out.

The upcoming February release of Nauctis will include the following Commander decks.

Merfolk Regiment (Green, White, Blue)

Terrors of the Abyss (Black, Green, Blue)

Blood in the Water (Blue, Red)

Seal the Deal (Red, White)

Each Nauctis: The Sunken Realm Commander deck contains the following:

1 Ready-to-play 100-card Commander deck 1 Traditional foil new-to-Magic face commander 1 Traditional foil new-to-Magic featured commander 98 Non-foil cards, including 10 new-to-Magic cards

10 Non-foil double-sided tokens

1 Reference card

1 Deck box

The launch will also include Premium Edition Commander Decks for all four of the new themes. Each Nauctis: The Sunken Realm Premium Edition Commander deck contains the following:

1 Ready-to-play 100-card Commander deck 1 Traditional foil borderless new-to-Magic face commander 1 Traditional foil borderless new-to-Magic featured commander 98 Traditional foil cards, including 10 new-to-Magic cards

10 Double-sided tokens These tokens are traditional foil on one side and non-foil on the other side.

1 Reference card

1 Deck box

Full decklists for each Commander product won’t be revealed until spoiler season is fully underway and more cards have been revealed from the set. For now, players can just check out the names and brief box descriptions to imagine what kind of power might be inside each deck.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Magic: The Gathering news and updates as the Nauctis: The Sunken Realm preview and spoiler season continues.

Magic: The Gathering is available now at local game shops and digitally through Magic Arena. Nauctis: The Sunken Realm releases on February 5, 2027.