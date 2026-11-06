Magic: The Gathering Reveals November Season Rewards for Arena

The next Magic: The Gathering set is about to drop and players who grind through some games on Magic Arena can now check out the full list of monthly rewards that are up for grabs in November.

All Magic Arena November Season Rewards

Screenshot: Wizards of the Coast

Magic: The Gathering players who battle in Constructed or Limited ranked matches always have the chance to earn some packs and other unique cards or cosmetics for their efforts each month.

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Now that November has arrived, Magic Arena is ready to reveal the full lineup of Star Trek-themed rewards that players will be battling for over the next few weeks. Arena players can expect to earn Star Trek packs, gold, and some very cool new card styles if they make it to the highest ranks.

Here is the full list of rewards and which tier and rank players need to reach to claim each one:

Bronze Reward: 1 Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek pack

Silver Reward: 1 Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek pack + 500 gold

Gold Reward: 2 Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek packs + 1,000 gold + Highly Illogical card style

Platinum Reward: 3 Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek packs + 1,000 gold + Highly Illogical and U.S.S. Discovery, at Black Alert card styles

Diamond Reward: 4 Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek packs + 1,000 gold + Highly Illogical and U.S.S. Discovery, at Black Alert card styles

Mythic Reward: 5 Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek packs + 1,000 gold + Highly Illogical and U.S.S. Discovery, at Black Alert card styles

Keep in mind that players must have played at least one ranked game in the respective format to receive seasonal rewards.

Players will receive their rewards for the November 2026 season at the start of the December 2026 ranked season (12:05 p.m. PT on November 30).

Ranked matches aren’t for everyone, but they are a fun opportunity for players who prefer a more competitive environment and enjoy the chance to earn some unique in-game items, currency, and cosmetics.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Magic: The Gathering news and updates as the launch of the Star Trek set arrives.

Magic: The Gathering is available now at local game shops and digitally through Magic Arena.