Magic: The Gathering players will soon get a chance to bring Arrakis to the tabletop thanks to an upcoming collaboration that will deliver Dune-themed art to the collectible card game.

Magic: The gathering Announces My Arrakis, My Superdrop

Magic: The Gathering is currently a few weeks into its Star Trek era, but the collectible card game isn’t wasting any time before collaborating with another iconic sci-fi franchise. Magic just revealed that the next surprise Secret Lair collaboration will be focused on Dune.

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These special, limited Magic: The Gathering collections bring the cinematic world of Dune inspired Denis Villeneuve and Legendary Entertainment’s blockbuster motion picture franchise based on books by Frank Herbert to Magic through the struggle for Arrakis, from the Imperial court and Great Houses to the Fremen, Shai-Hulud, and the spice that turns a desert planet into the center of power across the Imperium.

“This one has been on a lot of wish lists for a long time, ours included,” said Matt Hodgins, Director of Secret Lair. “Getting to finally make it happen was huge for the team, and we wanted to give fans the things they have been hoping to see while still finding a few ways to surprise them. Getting to work with Legendary Entertainment to bring the cinematic world of Dune into Magic made the whole collaboration that much more special, and we’re incredibly excited for fans to finally see it. And with Dune: Part Three on the horizon, there could not be a better time to go back to Arrakis.”

The superdrop will include the following products for shoppers to check out:

Secret Lair x Dune: Balance of Power follows the struggle for Arrakis through eight new-to-Magic legendary creatures depicting the central cast of the motion pictures Dune and Dune: Part Two and Dune: Part Three. The Imperial court, Great Houses, Bene Gesserit, and Fremen rebellion all move with their own designs on the planet’s future, while Paul Atreides stands between inheritance and prophecy. From imperial command to desert resistance, each character enters the fight with a different claim to power, and every claim leads back to Arrakis.

follows the struggle for Arrakis through eight new-to-Magic legendary creatures depicting the central cast of the motion pictures Dune and Dune: Part Two and Dune: Part Three. The Imperial court, Great Houses, Bene Gesserit, and Fremen rebellion all move with their own designs on the planet’s future, while Paul Atreides stands between inheritance and prophecy. From imperial command to desert resistance, each character enters the fight with a different claim to power, and every claim leads back to Arrakis. Secret Lair x Dune: Deserts of Arrakis moves from the seats of power to the open sand, where a new-to-Magic design for Shai-Hulud brings the power beneath the desert into focus. Survival on Arrakis depends on understanding the desert rather than simply braving to cross it, and this drop centers the Fremen, their tools, and the teachings that turn harsh terrain into strength. The farther the journey goes, the clearer it becomes: the Makers are closer than they look.

moves from the seats of power to the open sand, where a new-to-Magic design for Shai-Hulud brings the power beneath the desert into focus. Survival on Arrakis depends on understanding the desert rather than simply braving to cross it, and this drop centers the Fremen, their tools, and the teachings that turn harsh terrain into strength. The farther the journey goes, the clearer it becomes: the Makers are closer than they look. Secret Lair x Dune: Spice centers the substance that makes Arrakis the heart of the Imperium. Available exclusively in Halo Foil, this drop follows spice as harvest, ordeal, wealth, and vision, showing how one resource reaches from the desert into every seat of power. Power over spice is power over all.

Secret Lair x Dune: Balance of Power and Secret Lair x Dune: Deserts of Arrakis will be available in Foil ($49.99) and Non-Foil ($39.99) while supplies last. Secret Lair x Dune: Spice will be available exclusively in Halo Foil ($59.99) while supplies last.

More details and the full card art reveal for every card will arrive in the coming weeks ahead of the go live date for the sale. As always, shoppers should keep in mind that Secret Lair drops are very limited in quantity and frequently sell out shortly after going live.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Magic: The Gathering news and updates.

Magic: The Gathering is available now at local game shops and digitally through Magic Arena. The My Arrakis, My Superdrop products go on sale starting November 30, 2026.