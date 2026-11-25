Magic: The Gathering players can put their Limited skills to the test in early December’s Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek Arena Direct tournaments.

Screenshot: Wizards of the Coast

Magic: The Gathering players who have been honing their skills and the mastering the Star Trek Limited environment can potentially cash in on some exciting prizes in early December if they go on a winning streak during the next Arena Direct.

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The Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek Arena Direct is right around the corner and players can compete for a chance to earn in-game rewards and physical booster boxes. This event will take place December 4–13, with matches featuring Best-of-One Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek Sealed.

Three to five wins will earn gems and MTG Arena packs, but six wins or more will transport Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek Play Booster boxes directly to you, while supplies last.

Here is a breakdown of the tournament format, entry fee, and prize structure:

Format: Best-of-One Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek Sealed

Entry: 8,000 Gems per entry

Rewards: 0–2 wins: No rewards 3 wins: 3,600 gems, 8 MTG Arena packs 4 wins: 7,200 gems, 16 MTG Arena packs 5 wins: 10,800 gems, 24 MTG Arena packs 6 wins: 1 Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek Play Booster box 7 wins: 2 Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek Play Booster boxes



Prizes in the form of Booster boxes are available while supplies last. In the unlikely event that supplies run out, Wizards of the Coast may replace this with a $209.70 cash prize per Booster box.

Players should keep in mind that there are some rules associated with this type of tournament.

You must be 18 years or older to participate.

Arena Direct is not available in all regions/territories and is void where prohibited.

You must have an active and valid Wizards Account with an up-to-date email address and country information. (Visit the Arena Direct FAQ for information on updating these.)

That should be everything that players need to know to prepare ahead of the events opening up on December 4. Be sure to check back soon for lots more Magic: The Gathering news and updates.

Magic: The Gathering is available now at local game shops and digitally through Magic Arena.