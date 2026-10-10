Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair Countdown Kit Is Bringing 30 Limited-Edition Marvel Cards

Magic: The Gathering announced a ton of upcoming products at New York Comic-Con, including an upcoming Secret Lair Countdown Kit that celebrates 87 years of Marvel Comics history.

Magic: The Gathering revealed its upcoming April 2027 Universes Beyond set at NYCC and revealed that the CCG is returning to the world of Marvel Comics once again. Players need to wait until April to get their hands on the upcoming Marvel: Darkhold Destiny set, but collectors will have a chance to score some new Marvel cards a bit earlier.

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In addition to the new Universes Beyond set announcement, Magic: The Gathering also revealed Secret Lair Countdown Kit: Marvel’s History of Heroes. This collection of 30 cards brings the storied past of Marvel to life—available only on Secret Lair starting November 2.

The release features illustrations crafted by over 30 artists celebrating iconic moments from Marvel’s comic history—from the transformation of the Fantastic Four in space via cosmic rays, to the first appearance of Iron Man with Ho Yinsen, to Jean Grey’s transformation into the fiery Phoenix.

“A lot can happen in 87 years. Costumes change. Universes collide. Reality gets rewritten. Check out the first cards of Secret Lair Countdown Kit: Marvel’s History of Heroes, revealed at NYCC—because assembling this many superheroes and villains in New York was only fitting.”

The exact card list will likely be revealed in the coming weeks before the product goes on sale in early November.

The special limited quantity Secret Lair Countdown Kit: Marvel’s History of Heroes goes on sale November 2, 2026, at 9 a.m. PT for $199.99.

Marvel fans and Magic: The Gathering collectors should keep in mind that Secret Lair products tend to sell out very quickly and they spike in resale price on the secondhand marketplace. Shoppers who want to purchase this collection of cards should definitely attempt to secure an order right as it goes on sale at 9 a.m. on November 2.

Fans at NYCC also got a sneak peek at the upcoming Doomsdrop. Each drop, inspired by the comics, will predominantly feature Doctor Doom, although players should expect other special guests from the Marvel Universe.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Magic: The Gathering news and updates.

Magic: The Gathering is available now at local game shops and digitally through Magic Arena. The Secret Lair Countdown Kit: Marvel’s History of Heroes goes on sale November 2, 2026.